FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Reserve Bank of India Chief General Manager Rohit Jain at conference on corporate ethics and compliance in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release June wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 2:15 pm: Rating agency ICRA holds webinar on Indian banking sector update and outlook for this fiscal year in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das at an industry event on "Income Declaration Scheme and Gold Monetisation Scheme" in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Supreme Court deals blow to Modi's ambitions in northeast India's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the government's imposition of direct rule in a remote northeastern state was illegal, and the dislodged opposition Congress party should return to power immediately.  India vows more tough action, and aid, to tackle Kashmir conundrum India will go on hunting militants in Kashmir despite widespread protests over the killing of a young separatist commander, officials said, as the government bets that force coupled with development will quell rebellion in the restive state.  India relaxes gold jewellery excise duty rules India on Wednesday relaxed the rules for its tax on gold jewellery sales that was introduced earlier this year in an attempt to address concerns raised by the industry, the government said in a statement.  Vistara says first overseas routes will include South Asia Indian airline Vistara will feature South Asian nations among its first international destinations, a senior executive said on Wednesday, as it devises its strategy after the government eased restrictions on flights abroad last month.  India's coal shift a double whammy for Indonesian exporters For many coal miners in Indonesia's resource-dependent economy, a surprise shift in India's coal industry - from big importer to potential exporter - could not have come at a worse time. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Britain's new PM May gives Johnson big job, says needs time before Brexit talks Theresa May became Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with the task of leading it out of the European Union, and quickly named leading 'Brexit' supporters including former London mayor Boris Johnson to key positions in her new government.  U.S. launches quiet diplomacy to ease South China Sea tensions The United States is using quiet diplomacy to persuade the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and other Asian nations not to move aggressively to capitalize on an international court ruling that denied China's claims to the South China Sea, several U.S. administration officials said on Wednesday.  China's Wanda shows interest in Viacom's Paramount-sources Chinese real estate and entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has held talks with Viacom Inc about acquiring a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures unit, according to two people familiar with the situation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,511.50, down 0.06 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, as regional assets remain supported amid expectations global central banks will provide further stimulus.  Indian government bonds may continue to trend higher in early trade, as market sentiment stays bullish after retail inflation remained almost unchanged and traders await announcement of the new central bank governor. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.31 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ticked up on Wednesday, just enough for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to set record highs, with investors expecting upbeat earnings to keep the rally going.  Asian shares held near eight-month high as investors bet the Bank of England will cut rates in a pre-emptive strike to ward off a recession following the country's decision to leave the European Union.  The yen firmed in early Asian trade, while sterling was under pressure as traders braced for a Bank of England meeting that is expected to deliver an easing to blunt the economic fallout of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  U.S. Treasury prices gained on Wednesday after a two-day selloff raised yields enough to lure buyers, and also helped the U.S. government sell long-dated debt to strong demand.  Crude prices rose after big losses in the previous session spurred by mounting concerns that the global glut in oil is not going away soon after the latest bearish data out of the United States.  Gold held steady, after rising as much as 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed by expectations that central banks could cut interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.00/67.03 July 13 $43.4 mln $340.64 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $271 mln $749.12 mln Year-to-date $3.23 bln -$1.39 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.05 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)