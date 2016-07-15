To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: Indian and EU officials meet to discuss trade negotiations after Brexit in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters for a chance to win some fabulous prizes! To join us on the forum at 1200 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  TCS says watching Brexit as Q1 beats estimates Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said it will watch out for any impact from Britain's move to exit the European Union as the country's top software services exporter reported a better-than-expected 10.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit.  KPS Capital Partners backs out of Essar Steel Algoma bid Essar Steel Algoma Inc ESSRGE.UL said private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP had backed out of a consortium that made an offer for the steel maker, but that certain term lenders were still pursuing a bid. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Truck 'terrorist' kills 80 in Nice Bastille Day crowd A "terrorist" gunman killed 80 people and wounded scores when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday, officials said.  China Q2 GDP grows 6.7 pct y/y, slightly better than expected China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, steady from the first quarter and slightly better than expected as the government stepped up efforts to stabilise growth in the world's second-largest economy.  May builds new-look Brexit cabinet to steer EU divorce New Prime Minister Theresa May ruthlessly overhauled the British cabinet on Thursday, sacking a raft of ministers, promoting loyalists and putting supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union firmly in charge of negotiating its terms. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,610.00, up 0.4 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as China's positive second-quarter growth numbers eased concerns of a slowdown in Asia's largest economy and an ongoing rally in global equity markets continued to support regional indices.  Indian government bonds are expected trade little changed as some traders may slow purchases ahead of a weekly auction of notes, even as underlying sentiment remains bullish. India will auction 150 billion rupees of four bonds maturing in 2024 through 2044 today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.30 pct band till the auction outcome. GLOBAL MARKETS  Financial stocks led the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to record highs on Thursday after JPMorgan's strong quarterly results, while upbeat economic data cemented bets that the current rally on Wall Street can chug along.  Asian shares rose to eight-month highs, on track for solid weekly gains, as record highs on Wall Street offset the impact on sentiment of an attack in France that lifted the safe-haven yen.  The dollar extended its gains and scaled a three-week high against the yen, after China's second-quarter gross domestic product and June activity data pointed to stabilisation in China's economy and bolstered risk sentiment.  U.S. Treasury prices weakened on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, surprising investors who had expected the first rate cut in more than seven years, and as U.S. data showed rising inflation.  Crude futures fell as concerns about a global oil glut returned to the fore and traders wait on data from China, which is expected to report its lowest growth rate since 2009.  Gold fell on a firmer dollar and surging Asian shares and was set for its first weekly decline since May, after dipping to a two-week low in the previous session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 July 14 $130.1 mln $70.99 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $319.16 mln $820.11 mln Year-to-date $3.27 bln -$1.32 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.91 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)