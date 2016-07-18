To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament begins in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Infosys cuts annual revenue growth target in Brexit precaution
Indian IT services giant Infosys warned it won't make its previous revenue
target for this fiscal year, cutting its outlook after first-quarter earnings
came in below estimates and Britain's vote to exit the European Union left the
company with little visibility on future business prospects.
Reliance says commercial telecoms launch in coming months
Reliance Industries said it will launch fourth-generation wireless services
commercially in the coming months as the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate
reported a forecast-beating 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit.
India's govt reaches out to opposition for support on tax bill
India's government held talks with its main political rival to settle
differences over tax reform legislation on Friday, and sources in the two groups
with direct knowledge of the matter said a consensus appeared possible in a
parliament session starting next week.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges after coup bid
Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed military coup
on Sunday, taking the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and
judiciary to 6,000, and the government said it was in control of the country and
economy.
SoftBank agrees to buy Britain's ARM Holdings for $31 billion -FT
Japan's SoftBank Group has agreed to buy ARM Holdings for 23.4 billion
pounds, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with
the negotiations.
Ex-U.S. Marine kills 3 policemen in racially tense Baton Rouge
A decorated former U.S. Marine sergeant opened fire on police in Baton Rouge
on Sunday, killing three officers, nearly two weeks after the fatal police
shooting of a black man there sparked nationwide protests, including one
shattered by the massacre of five Dallas policemen.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,582.00, up 0.25 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as
better-than-expected June U.S. retail sales data lifted demand for the
greenback. However, an uptick in risk appetite and expected gains in local
shares after Turkey thwarted an attempted coup in the nation will limit losses,
dealers said.- NewsRise
Indian government bonds will likely open slightly higher amid buoyant risk
appetite, as traders may step up purchases in anticipation the government will
soon name the new head of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.25 pct-7.29 pct band today. -
NewsRise
GLOBAL MARKETS
The Dow industrials ended at a record high on Friday and major indexes
closed a third consecutive week of gains as upbeat economic data and the start
of earnings season gave investors confidence.
The U.S. dollar gained on the yen in Asia as investors unwound safe-haven
trades in the wake of the failed coup in Turkey, while better U.S. economic news
and the promise of central bank stimulus lent support to equities.
The Turkish lira rose against the dollar and the safe-haven yen fell
broadly after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend,
easing investor concerns about political uncertainty and geopolitical
risks.
U.S. Treasury prices trimmedlosses in late U.S. trading on Friday as the
Turkish military said it had taken power in the country, kindling safe-haven
demand for low-risk assets on worries about a large shift in power in the Middle
East.
Oil prices were little changed as traders shrugged off the impact of
Friday's attempted coup in Turkey.
Gold edged lower, after registering its first weekly decline since May
last week, following a failed attempt to seize power in Turkey which was seen
having limited impact on the global markets.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.05/67.08 July 15 - $47.57 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $444.38 mln $867.68 mln
Year-to-date $3.40 bln -$1.27 bln
($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees)
