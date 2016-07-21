To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant to address a capacity building workshop on public finance in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank holds annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - VIEW FROM TURKEY with Dr. Saban Kardas, International Relations Faculty at TOBB University of Economics and Technology and President of Middle East Strategic Research Center Saban Kardas is a Turkey specialist. He actively contributes papers on Turkey's international relations, security studies, human rights and energy policy to the German Mashall Fund, Wilson Centre and others. Saban joins us with an on-ground perspective from Ankara to discuss the failed Turkish coup, Erdogan's future, the Incirlik air base and the role of the U.S. INDIA TOP NEWS  Canada's Brookfield plans $1 billion investment in Indian distressed assets Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to invest about $1 billion in Indian distressed assets through a joint venture with State Bank of India, India's largest lender, where banks are battling a record $120 billion of sour debt.  Tata Steel aims to double Indian workforce's productivity- source India's Tata Steel Ltd plans to double the productivty of its workforce in its domestic operations in the next five years as it seeks to be more competitive, a senior company official said.  RBS's Indian job relocations are the ultimate betrayal, says union British employee union Unite has criticised proposals by state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland to relocate another 66 jobs from Britain to India, a plan it described as the ultimate betrayal of the bank's workforce. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Ted Cruz jeered, wife escorted out at raucous Republican convention Underscoring deep divisions at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was loudly booed on Wednesday night after he declined to endorse the party's presidential nominee Donald Trump and urged people to vote their conscience.  U.S. sues to seize $1 billion in assets tied to Malaysian state fund U.S. prosecutors sued on Wednesday to seize more than $1 billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen from the Malaysian state development fund, which was overseen by the prime minister, and used to finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" film and to buy property and works of art.  BOJ could wipe out bets on July easing Investors betting the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week could be riding for a fall, as the yen's recent weakening and a government spending package take some pressure off the bank to step up its massive stimulus programme. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,585.50, down 0.02 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking gains across global share indices, even as caution ahead of the outcome of today's European Central Bank meeting is expected to keep trading thin.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a fresh supply of notes tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.25 pct-7.30 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street gained on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials set fresh records, as Microsoft's strong results boosted the indexes and marked the latest sign that U.S. corporate earnings season may be less dour than feared.  Asian stocks climbed to nine-month highs helped by a pickup in capital inflows and a recovery in global oil prices, while the dollar stood strong on growing bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as September.  The dollar hit a six-week high against the safe-haven yen as investor risk appetite remained strong, boosting equities and pushing U.S. debt yields higher to favour the greenback.  U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday in thin trading, bolstered by gains in stocks worldwide as well as a growing view that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at least once this year despite risk seen from recent geopolitical events.  Oil prices rose , lifting U.S. crude from two-month lows, after the U.S. government reported a ninth straight week of crude inventory draws, easing some concerns in a market worried about a glut.  Gold hit a three-week low , after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, as equities rose and with investors eyeing a European Central Bank meeting later in the day amid rising expectations rise for a U.S. interest rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.16/67.19 July 20 $32.0 mln $81.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.36 pct Month-to-date $846.92 mln $1.12 bln Year-to-date $3.80 bln -$1.02 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.20 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)