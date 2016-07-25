To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. GMF EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Axis Bank first-quarter profit hit by bad loan surge India's Axis Bank Ltd on Friday reported a surge in bad loans in its first quarter that pushed net profit down by a fifth but the bank said the growth in problem loans was in line with its expectations.  Union Bank reports cyber breach on offshore account Union Bank of India Ltd said on Friday one of the bank's offshore accounts was breached in a cyber attack, but the money trail was traced and the movement of funds was blocked.  GM re-evaluates India investment, new car platform on hold General Motors is re-evaluating its planned $1 billion investment in India and has put on hold moves to bring a new car platform to India as it re-assesses its strategy in the country, according to company officials.  Vedanta sweetens Cairn India deal terms after takeover delayed Vedanta Ltd has offered to sweeten the terms for taking over subsidiary Cairn India Ltd after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.  Vodafone chief says India listing could help with any future Liberty tie-up Vodafone's planned listing of its Indian business could help the British group if it pursues any further tie-ups with cable-TV company Liberty Global in Europe, its chief executive said on Friday.  Kia Motors expected to pick site for first India plant next month South Korea's Kia Motors Corp is expected to pick a site next month for its first factory in India, stepping up plans to start making cars in one of the world's fast-growing auto markets, two people familiar with the matter said.  GAIL, Russia's Gazprom renegotiating LNG deal -sources GAIL India Ltd is in talks with Russia's Gazprom to delay and renegotiate a 20-year gas purchase deal undercut by low spot prices, sources familiar with the matter say, as weak demand at home forces it to stall some contracted supply. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Syrian man dies carrying bomb in Germany; 12 injured A 27-year-old Syrian man who had been denied asylum in Germany a year ago died on Sunday when a bomb he was carrying exploded outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany, a Bavarian state official told a news conference, according to a website.  G20 pledges inclusiveness, but payoff will take time Global finance officials, jolted by growing anti-trade and economic nationalism movements behind Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign, are intensifying pledges for more "inclusive" growth.  Democrats in disarray on eve of convention to nominate Clinton The head of the Democratic Party resigned on Sunday amid a furor over embarrassing leaked emails, hoping to head off a growing rebellion by Bernie Sanders supporters on the eve of the convention to nominate Hillary Clinton for the White House. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,563.50, up 0.08 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. manufacturing data sparked speculation the Federal Reserve may consider a rate increase earlier than expected.  Indian sovereign bonds may edge higher, as the quantum of a fresh supply of state debt is lower than scheduled, likely boosting an already buoyant sentiment.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.24 pct-7.29 pct band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose on Friday, clinching the fourth straight positive week for the stock market, boosted by strength in telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon.  Asian shares held near nine-month highs as worries over the impact of Britain's Brexit vote eased amid efforts to maintain growth, while the dollar was buoyed by a run of solid U.S. economic data.  The dollar was buoyant against the euro and yen as a prevailing risk-on mood continued to support the U.S. currency and assets.  Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury debt slipped on Friday in choppy trading although the outlook remained upbeat given generally solid U.S. economic data over the last few weeks that support expectations of at least one interest rate hike this year.  Crude prices inched down, staying not far from two-month lows hit in the previous session, amid worries over a global oil glut.  Gold extended losses from the previous session ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week and amid strong appetite for riskier assets like equities. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 July 22 $65.2 mln -$42.78mln 10-yr bond yield 7.32 pct Month-to-date $984.51 mln $1.03 bln Year-to-date $3.94 bln -$1.11 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.08 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)