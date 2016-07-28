To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to speak at a tourism investors meet in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Punjab National Bank holds media conference after first quarter earnings in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event organized by Power Finance Corp in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media after meeting with founders of startup companies in New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - THE OUTLOOK FOR EUROPEAN BANKS with Lorenzo Codogno, Visiting Professor, European Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science With many asking if bad loans at Italian banks could lead to a more systemic crisis, we ask Lorenzo Codogno if the country will be able to circumvent EU "bail in" rules and recapitalise troubled institutions. To join us on the forum at 1430 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Bharti Airtel blames Nigerian losses as Q1 net profit drops 31 percent India's largest telecom network operator, Bharti Airtel Ltd, reported a 30.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, blaming an adverse foreign exchange impact in Nigeria, although it beat analysts' estimates.  Excalibur says still keen to buy Tata's UK steel business Management buyout group Excalibur, one of the bidders for Tata's British steelmaking business, intends to pursue plans to buy the assets, it said, despite Tata pausing the sale process to explore joint ventures.  India makes crucial tweaks to push through stalled tax reform The Indian government made crucial ammendments to its goods and services tax bill in a move to enlist the support of opposition parties as well as state governments.  China's Fosun to sign agreement for $1.4 billion Gland Pharma buy Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co will sign a definitive agreement to buy a controlling stake in India's Gland Pharma in a $1.4 billion deal, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a source with direct knowledge.  India orders four maritime spy planes from Boeing, bolsters navy India signed a contract to buy four maritime spy planes from Boeing Co for about $1 billion, defence and industry sources said, aiming to bolster the navy as it tries to check China's presence in the Indian Ocean.  Three companies submit offers for Serbia's Galenika drug maker An Indian company, a Brazilian company and a British-Russian consortium have bid for a 25 percent stake in Serbia's Galenika pharmaceutical maker which has debts of $220 million, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. Democrat Kaine lays into 'one-man wrecking crew' Trump Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator Tim Kaine laid into Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday, describing the billionaire as "a one-man wrecking crew" who cannot be trusted with America's future.  Fed leaves rates unchanged, says risks to outlook reduced The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but said near-term risks to the U.S. economic outlook had diminished, opening the door to a resumption of monetary policy tightening this year.  Facebook trounces Wall St estimates with sharp ad sales growth Facebook Inc provided more evidence that it can turn eyeballs into profit as the maker of the world's most popular app and social website trounced Wall Street's estimates, sending its shares to an all-time high. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,615.50, up 0.07 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve implied near-term risks to the world's largest economy had receded, but steered clear of signaling an immediate rate increase.  Indian sovereign bonds may edge higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged, as expected, and did not give clear indications about the next rate hike.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.23 pct -7.27 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a possible rate increase later this year.  Asian stocks edged up after the Federal Reserve provided an positive assessment of the world's largest economy and lifted risk sentiment.  The dollar took a step back after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of signalling a near-term rate rise, while the yen gained on growing expectations the Bank of Japan won't deliver the stimulus investors are looking for this week.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left policy rates unchanged and offered no hint it was in a rush to raise them even as it acknowledged fewer near-term risks in its outlook on the U.S. economy.  Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows, but the outlook for the industry remained weak as crude producers and fuel refiners continue to pump out more than the market can consume.  Gold extended its climb above $1,330 an ounce after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected and the dollar pared gains against a basket of major currencies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.06/67.09 July 27 $60.4 mln -$56.75 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.31 pct Month-to-date $1.29 bln $1.14 bln Year-to-date $4.24 bln -$996.98 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.14 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )