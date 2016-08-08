To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a book launch event New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Rob Howard Join Reuters FX analyst JeremRob Howard at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market.To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India central bank seen holding rates on Aug. 9, cut during Oct-Dec Outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is likely keep interest rates on hold, leaving it to his successor to decide if inflation is subsiding enough after the monsoon season to make another cut, according to a Reuters poll.  India implements CPI target, cementing Rajan legacy India formally implemented its central inflation target of 4 percent, an important confirmation of the inflation-fighting policies championed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who steps down next month.  Rajan set to bow out, leaving India strategies for inflation, bank clean up Stubbornly high food prices mean Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is unlikely to make a valedictory rate cut at his final policy review on Tuesday before stepping down on Sept.4.  INTERVIEW- SAIL sees 2016/17 capex at $600 million - chairman State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd has earmarked 40 billion rupees for capital expenditure in the 2016/17 fiscal year and expects its annual sales to grow by more than 10 percent.  Essar Oil's fuel exports to fall in 2018/19 as focus shifts to local sales Indian refiner Essar Oil's fuel exports will sharply drop in 2018/19 as it ramps up local sales by doubling its retail network and turns some of its naphtha into profitable gasoline, its managing director said.  Vedanta Resources aims to close merger with Cairn India in early 2017 Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources expects to complete its merger with Cairn India early next year, a move that would boost the firm's financial strength, Vedanta's CEO said.  India's securities watchdog may tighten algo trading rules India's capital market regulator said it was considering tightening rules for algorithmic trading, citing concerns about fair access to markets. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio Games Damaging wind gusts, a fresh doping controversy and the robbery of a visiting government minister presented the Rio Games with a perfect storm of problems on Sunday, forcing organisers to scramble to keep the world's biggest sporting event rolling on.  Trump to propose deduction on childcare spending - aide Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will propose allowing parents to deduct childcare spending from U.S. income taxes in an economic policy speech on Monday, a campaign aide said.  Elderly Japanese emperor to address public after abdication reports Japanese Emperor Akihito will make a rare video address to the nation on Monday in which the 82-year-old monarch is expected to outline his concerns that he cannot do his job fully but avoid saying outright that he wants to abdicate. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,754.50, up 0.60 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee is poised to open flat to slightly lower against the dollar, as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data boosted speculation of an early Federal Reserve rate increase, lifting demand for the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as a stronger-than-expected rise in the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data revived bets of a Federal Reserve rate increase.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.15 pct-7.20 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks notched their best day in a month on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs after a second straight month of robust labor market data boosted optimism that economic growth is accelerating.  Asian shares rose and the dollar stood tall after a stronger-than-expected July jobs report lifted confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy - heightening expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this year.  The dollar strengthened against the yen, extending its gains after bumper U.S. job figures bolstered expectations of faster economic growth and raised the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase this year.  U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with yields on bonds maturing in 10 years and less set to post their biggest daily rise since mid-May, after a stronger-than-expected July employment report boosted expectations for another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.  Oil prices rose, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to restrain output.  Gold fell, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in July, raising the probability of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 August 5 $65.2 mln $55.71 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $311.3 mln -$181.16 mln Year-to-date $4.96 bln -$1.27 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )