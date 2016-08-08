To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya to speak at an event in
New Delhi.
11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues New Delhi.
6:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a book launch event New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India central bank seen holding rates on Aug. 9, cut during Oct-Dec
Outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is likely keep
interest rates on hold, leaving it to his successor to decide if inflation is
subsiding enough after the monsoon season to make another cut, according to a
Reuters poll.
India implements CPI target, cementing Rajan legacy
India formally implemented its central inflation target of 4 percent, an
important confirmation of the inflation-fighting policies championed by Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who steps down next month.
Rajan set to bow out, leaving India strategies for inflation, bank clean
up
Stubbornly high food prices mean Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan is unlikely to make a valedictory rate cut at his final policy review on
Tuesday before stepping down on Sept.4.
INTERVIEW- SAIL sees 2016/17 capex at $600 million - chairman
State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd has earmarked 40 billion rupees for
capital expenditure in the 2016/17 fiscal year and expects its annual sales to
grow by more than 10 percent.
Essar Oil's fuel exports to fall in 2018/19 as focus shifts to local sales
Indian refiner Essar Oil's fuel exports will sharply drop in 2018/19 as it
ramps up local sales by doubling its retail network and turns some of its
naphtha into profitable gasoline, its managing director said.
Vedanta Resources aims to close merger with Cairn India in early 2017
Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources expects to complete its merger
with Cairn India early next year, a move that would boost the firm's financial
strength, Vedanta's CEO said.
India's securities watchdog may tighten algo trading rules
India's capital market regulator said it was considering tightening rules
for algorithmic trading, citing concerns about fair access to
markets.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio Games
Damaging wind gusts, a fresh doping controversy and the robbery of a
visiting government minister presented the Rio Games with a perfect storm of
problems on Sunday, forcing organisers to scramble to keep the world's biggest
sporting event rolling on.
Trump to propose deduction on childcare spending - aide
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will propose allowing parents
to deduct childcare spending from U.S. income taxes in an economic policy speech
on Monday, a campaign aide said.
Elderly Japanese emperor to address public after abdication reports
Japanese Emperor Akihito will make a rare video address to the nation on
Monday in which the 82-year-old monarch is expected to outline his concerns that
he cannot do his job fully but avoid saying outright that he wants to
abdicate.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,754.50, up 0.60 pct from its
previous close
The Indian rupee is poised to open flat to slightly lower against the
dollar, as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data boosted speculation of an
early Federal Reserve rate increase, lifting demand for the greenback.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as a stronger-than-expected
rise in the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data revived bets of a Federal Reserve rate
increase.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.15 pct-7.20 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks notched their best day in a month on Friday, with the S&P 500
and Nasdaq closing at record highs after a second straight month of robust labor
market data boosted optimism that economic growth is accelerating.
Asian shares rose and the dollar stood tall after a stronger-than-expected
July jobs report lifted confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy -
heightening expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates
this year.
The dollar strengthened against the yen, extending its gains after bumper
U.S. job figures bolstered expectations of faster economic growth and raised the
probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase this year.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with yields on bonds maturing in 10
years and less set to post their biggest daily rise since mid-May, after a
stronger-than-expected July employment report boosted expectations for another
Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
Oil prices rose, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to restrain output.
Gold fell, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed employment increased
more than expected in July, raising the probability of an interest rate hike
from the Federal Reserve this year.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 August 5 $65.2 mln $55.71 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $311.3 mln -$181.16 mln
Year-to-date $4.96 bln -$1.27 bln
($1 = 66.77 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)
)