To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Amtek to shortlist bidders for German car parts maker Tekfor - sources Loss-making Indian car parts maker Amtek Auto is expected to shortlist bidders for its German division Tekfor as soon as next week, people close to the matter said, a year after starting what has been a lengthysale process.  Tata to form new group management structure within days Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata Sons conglomerate, will outline a revamped top management structure for the $100 billion group within days, a person close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.  India factory PMI jumps in Oct to highest since Dec 2014 Indian factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in almost two years in October, boosted by a surge in output and new orders, but it came alongside a sharp rise in input costs and some pass on to end-consumers, a survey showed.  India says it is committed to global tobacco-control treaty India reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to a World Health Organization (WHO) tobacco-control treaty, despite lobbying from its $11 billion industry that opposes some measures in the treaty that will be discussed at a conference next week.  At least 19 killed in latest India-Pakistan border firing India and Pakistan on Tuesday tallied at least 19 deaths in recent firing across their disputed border in Kashmir, where the nuclear-armed neighbours are engaging in increasingly intense artillery duels.  Ousted Tata chairman denies mishandling DoCoMo dispute Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons last week, said "insinuations" that he mishandled a dispute with Japanese telecoms firm NTT DoCoMo Inc were baseless, ratcheting up a war of words with the Tata board.  India's markets regulator tightens rules for credit rating agencies India's capital market regulator on Tuesday tightened disclosure norms for Indian credit rating agencies in a bid to boost transparency and accountability after a number of sudden sharp corporate rating changes created concern among investors.  U.S. issues travel advisory for India amid fears of Islamic State attacks The U.S. embassy in New Delhi issued a security message to American citizens in India on Tuesday to be vigilant following reports that Islamic State may be planning to attack targets there. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  South Korea names new PM, finance minister amid political scandal South Korea's presidential office named a new prime minister and finance minister, the highest-level shake-up yet since President Park Geun-hye's administration was rocked by a scandal involving a friend accused of meddling in state affairs.  Japan nudges wary firms to invest in Russia to help resolve islands dispute Japan's government is lobbying its firms to invest in Russian projects to help secure a breakthrough in a festering territorial row with Moscow when President Vladimir Putin visits Japan in December, sources told Reuters.  Clinton camp says FBI should say what it knows about Trump's Russia ties A top aide to Hillary Clinton urged the FBI on Tuesday to disclose what it knows about any ties between Donald Trump and Russia, accusing the agency of unfairly publicizing its inquiry into Clinton's email practices while staying quiet about the Republican presidential candidate. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,570.00, down 0.91 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as increasing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections weighed on risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, as traders await U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today while keeping an eye out for a delicately-poised U.S. Presidential election next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.79 pct - 6.84 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing concern over the impending U.S. presidential election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.  Asian shares stumbled and the U.S. dollar was on the defensive as signs that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors.  The dollar slumped as the U.S. presidential election increasingly looked too close to call, jangling investors' nerves and fuelling demand for perceived havens such as the Japanese yen.  U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Tuesday after stocks fell to their lowest levels since July, increasing demand for safe-haven assets as uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election weighed on investor sentiment.  Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day, with jittery investors awaiting official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after less comprehensive industry data showed a surprise build in inventories.  Gold held steady, off near one-month highs touched in the previous session, with markets waiting for the outcome later in the day of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike. 