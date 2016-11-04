To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs Commissioner - Central Excise Sanjiv Srivastava, Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) executives and tax industry officials at Confederation of Indian Industry organized event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Consumer Affairs Secretary Hem Pande, Food & Public Distribution Secretary Vrinda Sarup to jointly address media in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:15 pm: Union Bank of India media briefing post quarterly earnings announcement in Mumbai. LIVECHAT with T Sean Zhang, senior TMT and eCommerce analyst, 86Research The November 11 annual online shopping event in China that has dwarfed Black Friday sale is poised to set another record after consumers snapped up $14.3 billion worth of products in 24 hours on the same day last year. Zhang will discuss Alibaba and its competitors have in store to lure the most shoppers they can this year at 0900 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India finalises four rates for new sales tax India moved a step closer on Thursday towards rolling out a Goods and Services Tax (GST) next April after a council of federal and state finance ministry officials approved four main rate bands under the new sales tax.  Indian services activity accelerates in October as demand surges Indian services activity accelerated rapidly in October as broadly steady prices helped drive a surge in domestic and foreign demand, a survey showed on Thursday.  Suzuki Motor to invest $970 million in second production line in Gujarat - Nikkei Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will invest about 100 billion yen ($970.97 million) in a second vehicle production line at its new plant in Gujarat, even before operations have begun, the Nikkei business daily reported.  Pakistan accuses eight Indian diplomats of espionage, terrorism Pakistan on Thursday named eight Indian diplomats it accuses of espionage and terrorism, as tension mounted between the nuclear-armed rivals following days of artillery duels and skirmishes on the border dividing the disputed Kashmir region.  Dutch pension fund APG, Xander to invest $450 million in Indian retail Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and investment firm The Xander Group, backed by the Rothschild family, are co-investing $450 million in retail assets in India, boosting their combined investments in the Indian real estate market.  India to keep wheat import tax at 10 percent, private imports seen at 3 million tonnes India will keep its wheat import tax unchanged at 10 percent and state-run traders will not import the grain for now, as the private trade is expected to buy up to 3 million tonnes this year, the highest in a decade, a senior government source said.  Indian government's SUUTI selling up to $594 million stake in L&T - terms The Indian government's trust fund Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) is selling a stake worth up to $594 million in engineering firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd in a block trade on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.  India imposes provisional anti-dumping duty on some steel products India imposed a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of hot-rolled steel products from China, a government statement said on Thursday, to reduce overseas purchases of the alloy and shield local mills. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Democrats face growing concerns as White House race tightens Hillary Clinton's supporters nervously eyed opinion polls showing the Democrat with a tenuous lead over Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday as the White House candidates raced through vital battleground states in a late search for votes.  UK court says Brexit needs parliament's approval, complicates govt plans A British court ruled on Thursday that the government needs parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.  Takata mulls bankruptcy for U.S. unit, filing will take time - source Japan's Takata Corp is considering a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit as the air bag maker looks for a sponsor to help pay for liabilities related to its faulty inflators, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,488.00, down 0.36 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the dollar, tracking lackluster trade in other Asian currencies, as investors brace for U.S. presidential elections early next week.  Indian government bonds will likely open lower ahead of a fresh supply of debt today, while investors remain on the edge amid uncertainty surrounding the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.80 pct - 6.85 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election.  Asian shares slipped and the dollar nursed losses in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.  The dollar inched off recent lows against its major peers ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day, but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S. presidential election race.  The dollar inched off recent lows against its major peers ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day, but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S. presidential election race.  Oil prices edged up, stabilising after five straight days of falls triggered by a surge in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate output cuts.  Gold was steady above $1,300 an ounce, with safe-haven appetite buoyed by signs the U.S. presidential election is tightening just days before next week's vote. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.68/66.71 November 3 -$105.96 mln $16.03 mln 10-yr bond yield 7 pct Month-to-date -$106.23 $181.08 mln Year-to-date $6.66 bln -$867.28 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.74 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)