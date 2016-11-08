To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, UK Secretary of State for
International Trade Liam Fox at India-UK Tech summit in New Delhi.
1:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at ECGC function in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
May offers improved visa deal as India, UK launch trade talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May offered India a possible improved visa
deal on Monday, as the two countries kicked off talks on boosting trading links
ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.
India's ICICI Bank sees stressed corporate lending falling
ICICI Bank Ltd expects its loans to stressed companies to fall significantly
in the next six to nine months as asset sales help some with debt repayments,
the second-biggest Indian lender said after reporting a rise in quarterly
profits.
Delhi under cloud of smog, considers traffic measures to ease pollution
A million school children were forced to stay at home, some businesses urged
employees not to come to work and long queues formed outside shops selling face
masks on Monday as New Delhi struggled with its worst pollution for nearly 20
years.
Cognizant says some top managers involved in potentially improper payments
IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said on Monday some
senior managers may have participated in or failed to take action to prevent
making about $5 million in "potentially improper payments" primarily related to
real estate and procurement in India.
India's PNB Housing Finance jumps on debut after $450 mln IPO
Shares in India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd rose as much as 16.1 percent on
their market debut on Monday after the company's $450 million initial public
offering.
Jaguar Land Rover scraps plans to buy Silverstone race track
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Monday it was no longer seeking to buy or
lease Silverstone in a blow to the owners of the British Grand Prix track which
had been seeking ways to boost the site's finances.
Indian shelling kills three in disputed Kashmir - Pakistani official
Three people were killed and five wounded on Monday in Indian shelling
across the disputed border with Pakistan in the Himalayan region of Kashmir,
Pakistani officials said, as tension simmers between the nuclear-armed
neighbours.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Clinton and Trump chase last-minute support on U.S. election eve
The U.S. presidential campaign neared its end on Monday in the same angry
tone it began, with Republican Donald Trump calling Democrat Hillary Clinton a
"phony" and Clinton accusing him of splitting the country, as a new
Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Clinton with a strong chance of
winning.
S.Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Electronics in probe over scandal
South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics as part
of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her
friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state
affairs.
China moves to bar Hong Kong activists as fears grow over intervention
China's parliament passed a ruling on Monday that effectively bars two
elected Hong Kong pro-independence politicians from taking office, Beijing's
most direct intervention in the territory's legal and political system since the
1997 handover.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,530.50, up 0.24 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, as
improving prospects of a victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton at today's U.S.
presidential elections buoyed risk appetite.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors make way for
a large supply of state notes ahead of an all-important U.S. presidential
election today.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 6.82 pct-6.87 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street surged on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, with
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects brightening after the FBI said it
would not press criminal charges against her over the use of a private email
server.
Asian shares rose ahead of the U.S. presidential election, with investor
sentiment buoyed by improving prospects for Democrat Hillary Clinton to
win.
The dollar steadied, keeping gains made in the previous session on the
growing prospect of a victory for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton after the FBI cleared her of any possibility of criminal charges in its
latest probe.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as risk appetite improved after the
Federal Bureau of Investigation cleared Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing in the use of a private email server.
Oil prices were stable after posting strong gains the previous day, with
investors piling money into financial markets in expectation that Democrat
Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election.
Gold steadied along with the dollar, after dropping nearly 2 percent in
the previous session, as uncertainty just hours ahead of the U.S. presidential
election kept wary investors locked into the safe-haven commodity.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 November 7 $46.43 mln $16.93 mln
10-yr bond yield 7 pct Month-to-date -$21.47 mln $259.48 mln
Year-to-date $6.74 bln -$788.88 mln
($1 = 66.74 Indian rupees)
