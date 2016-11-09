To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-U.S. ELECTION IMPACT with Raymond Yeung, Chief Economist of Greater China, ANZ Any change of trading relationship with China in the next four years will be one of the key issues to watch after a new president takes the White House. Yeung will discuss potential impacts from the election on China amid a slowing economy and weakening of yuan, at 0900 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against graft, "black money" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes would be withdrawn from circulation at midnight to crack down on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency.  Indian markets likely to welcome scrapping of larger banknotes, analysts say Indian markets are likely to welcome the country's move to kill off its 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes on Wednesday - the U.S. presidential election result notwithstanding - as banks' coffers will fill up as people deposit the notes as part of the process.  Ousted chairman had Tata strategy; company says it was "not suitable" Before he was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry presented the board with a roadmap to boost profitability, squeeze out more money for shareholders and more than double the Indian conglomerate's market value in 10 years, people familiar with the plans told Reuters.  New Delhi targets older diesel vehicles to clear up choking smog Authorities in New Delhi began revoking licences for thousands of older diesel vehicles on Tuesday and halted construction work on the underground rail network, as air pollution remained several times over the safety limit.  India's Axis Bank says ATM machines not compromised in cyber attack Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector bank by assets, said on Tuesday none of its ATM machines had been compromised in a recent cyber attack.  Ford to invest $195 mln in new technology center in India Ford Motor Co is investing 13 billion rupees ($195 million) over the next five years in a technology and business centre in the Indian city of Chennai to develop new products, design mobility solutions and provide business services.  India's Varun Beverages falls 6 pct in early trade on listing day Shares in India's Varun Beverages Ltd fell as much as 6 percent on their market debut on Tuesday after the company's 11.5-billion-rupee ($166 million) initial public offering.  Bomb attack kills child, wounds 32 Indian peacekeepers in east Congo - U.N. A bomb attack on U.N. peacekeepers in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo killed a child and wounded 32 Indian troops on Tuesday, the U.N. mission there, MONUSCO, said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump, Clinton run close in Ohio, Florida and elsewhere Republican Donald Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of Florida, Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday, clinging to a narrow advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White House.  China Oct inflation picks up to 2.1 pct, producer prices near 5-year high China's consumer inflation rate grew at its fastest pace in six months in Octoberas food prices rose, while producer prices accelerated to a near-five year high, exceeding expectations.  Syrian army says takes Aleppo district, rebels say battle continues The Syrian army said it had taken a strategic district of Aleppo on Tuesday in what would mark the most important advance in the divided city by Damascus and its allies in weeks, but rebels said the battle was not over. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,270, down 3.3 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as domestic sentiment is poised to improve on New Delhi's unexpected decision to stop accepting larger denomination banknotes as legal tender in a bid to curb black money.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher amid volatility, as the government's decision to flush out high-denomination currency notes from circulation to crack down on illicit cash may buoy the rupee.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.75 pct-6.87 pct band, GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors bet Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton would most likely win the U.S. presidential election.  The U.S. dollar sank and stock markets slammed into reverse in wild Asian trade on Wednesday as every new exit poll in the U.S. presidential election showed the race to be a nail-biter, sending investors stampeding to safe-haven assets.  The dollar tumbled more than two percent versus the yen at one point and turned tail against other major peers in volatile trade on Wednesday, as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in a tight U.S. election battle.  U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday, recovering from early lows, as investors increasingly priced in an election victory for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.  Oil prices turned downhill as early counting showed Republican Donald Trump was doing better than expected in several crucial battleground states in the U.S. presidential election.  Gold steadied as early state exit polls in the U.S. presidential election showed wins for both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.22/66.25 November 8 $13.07 mln $471.63 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.97 pct Month-to-date -$42.10 mln $731.11 mln Year-to-date $6.76 bln -$317.25 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 66.62 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)