FACTORS TO WATCH
10:15 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to brief media in New
Delhi.
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
6:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Mistry says Tata's $12 billion Corus purchase made despite doubts by some
board members
Ratan Tata's decision to acquire steelmaker Corus for more than $12 billion,
when a year earlier it was available at half the price, went against the
reservations of some board members and senior executives, Cyrus Mistry said on
Tuesday.
Bharat Pteroleum to export light diesel oil in rare move -industry sources
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will export a 35,000-tonne light diesel
oil cargo from Kochi in southern India in a rare move, industry sources said on
Tuesday.
Scrap gold supply to halve in India as cash crunch bites
Scrap gold supplies in India, the world's second-biggest consumer of
bullion, are likely to halve this quarter as the cash crunch and falling prices
make it difficult for consumers to liquidate their holdings.
Ola adds entertainment features as ride-hailing competition rages
Indian ride-services start-up Ola unveiled on Tuesday a new car
entertainment platform that allows passengers to listen to the music of their
choice, as it seeks to woo riders with gizmos in a bid to outmanoeuvre global
giant Uber in a fast-growing market.
India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants
The Indian central bank on Tuesday doubled the balance that can be kept in
prepaid wallets and cards to 20,000 rupees to help small merchants get paid
electronically after the government withdrew high value bills.
India cenbank eases crop loan rules as demonetisation hits farmers
India's central bank on Tuesday relaxed rules on loans to farmers, asking
the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to disburse up to 230
billion rupees to district cooperative banks for crop loans.
India may ease rules for cash withdrawals for weddings -official
India may soon relax conditions for cash withdrawals for weddings, a top
government official said on Tuesday, the day after the central bank issued rules
for such bank transactions widely criticised as unworkable.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
HP Inc forecasts adjusted profit largely below estimates
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise
software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, forecast a current-quarter adjusted
profit largely below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 1.9 percent
after the bell.
Five years after the boom, battle rages over mining wages in Australia
Coal prices may be recovering, but there are no celebrations in the mining
town of Collie, Western Australia, where workers are fighting Indian
conglomerate Lanco Infratech over plans to slash their wages almost in half.
South Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Group offices, pension fund
South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Group, Yonhap news
agency reported, over its alleged link with Choi Soon-sil, President Park
Geun-hye's confidant who has been indicted in an influence-peddling scandal.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,057.00, up 0.84 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, in line with
its Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. housing data reinforced expectations of a
Federal Reserve rate increase next month and raised chances of further
tightening going ahead.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely open higher, as banks remain flush with
funds, while investors eye a policy rate cut as early as next month. The yield
on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.27 pct
- 6.33 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks extended their post-U.S. election rally on Tuesday with
moderate gains that pushed the Dow above 19,000 for the first time and the three
major indexes to record closing levels for a second straight day.
Asian stocks bounced to one-week highs as investors tried to share in the
exuberance of Wall Street's record run, while high U.S. bond yields kept the
dollar well underpinned.
The dollar traded within sight of a 13 1/2-year peak, bolstered by strong
U.S. housing data that further cemented expectations for a Federal Reserve rate
hike in December and more tightening next year.
Most U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury
Department saw solid demand for its $34 billion sale of five-year notes, the
second sale of $88 billion in new supply this week.
Oil prices edged up in anticipation of an OPEC-led crude production cut
that is planned to be finalised by the end of the month, through trading was
thin ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Gold held steady as markets await minutes from the November Federal
Reserve policy meeting for more clues on an anticipated interest rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.38/68.41 November 21 -$101.32 mln -$83.96 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.47 pct Month-to-date -$1.77 bln -$1.16 bln
Year-to-date $4.99 bln -$2.21 bln
($1 = 68.25 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)