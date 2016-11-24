To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to speak at banking event in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian Oil plans $5.5 billion expansion of refinery co-owned by Iran
An Indian Oil Corp unit plans to invest $5.5 billion to gradually raise the
capacity of its smallest refinery co-owned by Iran to 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd), its chairman said, to help meet a surge in demand for refined products in
the world's fastest growing major economy.
Zee to buy TV channels, radio stake from Anil Ambani's Reliance
India's Zee media group has agreed to buy television channels and a stake in
a radio broadcasting business from billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in a
move that would help the latter cut its debt by about 19 billion rupees, the two
sides said on Wednesday.
India's market regulator eases norms for angel investors
India's market regulator on Wednesday relaxed rules for so-called angel
funds in a bid to boost more investments into the country's start-ups, in what
has been a key initiative under Chairman U.K. Sinha.
India offers credit facility to support farmers hit by cash clampdown
The Indian government on Wednesday offered a credit line to support millions
of farmers who have been left short of cash to buy seeds and fertilisers for
their winter crops after its decision to cancel 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes.
Pakistan says 9 civilians, 3 soldiers killed in Indian shelling
Indian shelling across the frontier into Pakistani-controlled Kashmir hit a
bus, killing at least nine people, and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in
cross-border firing, Pakistani officials said on Wednesday.
Toyota aims to sell more hybrid cars in India
Toyota Motor Corp expects hybrid cars to make up 20 percent of its total
vehicle sales in India by 2020 from less than 2 percent today, a senior company
official told Reuters.
Indian railways ask again for safety funds after crash kills 150
The track where an Indian train derailed on Sunday, killing 150 people, was
inspected just two days earlier and found to be in good condition, raising more
questions about the safety of a network seeking $17 billion in funding to
prevent more crashes.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China will defend WTO rights if Trump moves on tariffs-official
China will defend its rights under World Trade Organization tariff rules if
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump moves toward executing his campaign threats to
levy punitive duties on goods made in China, a senior trade official said on
Wednesday.
Singapore downgrades 2016 GDP, exports forecasts after Q3 contraction
Singapore downgraded its forecasts on economic growth and exports for 2016
after confirming a contraction in output in the third quarter, raising the risk
of a recession amid fresh uncertainty around global trade under U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump names Haley, a foreign policy novice, as envoy to U.N.
Donald Trump on Wednesday named South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a
former critic with little foreign policy experience, as the next U.S. ambassador
to the United Nations at a time of uncertainty over America's international role
under his presidency.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 7,965.00, down 0.53 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, in line with
other Asian peers, as a fresh set of U.S. data and the Federal Reserve meeting
minutes strengthened bets of a rate increase in the world's largest economy.
Indian sovereign bonds may open little changed, as sufficient liquidity in
the domestic banking system and hopes of monetary easing next month may temper
impact of increased possibilities of a rate hike in the U.S. following the
release of the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes. The yield on the
benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.25 pct - 6.31
pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record high closes on Wednesday ahead of
the Thanksgiving holiday, helped by gains in industrial stocks, though losses in
technology shares limited the advance and weighed on the Nasdaq.
Most Asian stock markets fell as upbeat economic data strengthened the
prospect for higher U.S. interest rates, while the dollar's bull run continued
as U.S. bond yields hovered near multi-year highs.
The dollar firmed in Asian trading after news of a pickup in U.S. economic
growth early in the fourth quarter increased the chances of the Federal Reserve
tightening monetary policy.
U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday after the
Treasury Department saw very strong demand for an auction of seven-year notes,
and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting contained no large
surprises.
Oil prices were little changed as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led
crude production cut and thin liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
kept traders from making big new bets on markets.
Gold held on to losses from the previous session, when it fell 2 percent,
as the dollar remained strong on expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hike in December.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.79/68.82 November 22 -$148.70 mln -$291.57 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.41 pct Month-to-date -$1.74 bln -$1.45 bln
Year-to-date $5.02 bln -$2.50 bln
($1 = 68.56 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)