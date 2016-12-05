To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and State Bank of India Managing Director Rajnish Kumar at Inclusive Finance India summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - OPEC REVIEW with Ekpen Omonbude, Petroleum and mining economist, The Commonwealth OPEC's "big" cut to output may not be as impressive as it first seems, as it takes output back to January levels. While the agreement will tighten the global oil market, there is still likely to be plenty of crude around in the first half of next year. Equities, oil, dollar, energy shares and bond yields leapt post-OPEC, but is the agreement enough to spark a sustained price rally? Ekpen will join us at 12:30 p.m. to review the oil markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  CEO quits India's NSE weeks before IPO, stuns investors India's National Stock Exchange stunned investors on Friday when its chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna quit for "personal reasons", only weeks before the country's biggest bourse is due to kick off its own initial public offering.  India cash crunch to ease by year end; no GST delay - Jaitley Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that a cash crunch following the scrapping of high-value banknotes would ease by Dec. 30 with the release of new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes.  India, Afghanistan plan air cargo link over Pakistan India and Afghanistan are planning to set up an air cargo service to help increase trade that both say is stymied because of their tense political relations with Pakistan that lies between them, Indian and Afghan officials said on Saturday.  India's coal minister denies plan to split Coal India, sees no value India's power and coal minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday there was no value in splitting up India's biggest coal producer Coal India Ltd and denied any plans to break it up.  Softbank's Son says will surpass $10 billion investment commitment for India Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank's investments in India will top $10 billion in 10 years, the company's chairman Masayoshi Son said on Friday.  India fails to break deadlock on new sales tax Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's plan to launch a new national sales tax next April got a jolt on Saturday after a two-day meeting with state officials ended without the resolution of a deadlock on who would administer the tax.  India extends steel floor price to February 4 to curb cheap imports India has yet again extended the floor price of imports of steel products for a further two months as the government tries to protect the domestic industry from cheap overseas shipments, especially from China.  Callers for dollars: Inside India's scam call centers In late September, a woman in National City, California, received a voice message on her phone saying she was in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over "tax evasion or tax fraud". GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Italy's Renzi vows to resign after crushing referendum defeat Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed to resign after suffering a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional reform, tipping the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.  Market bears smell blood as China scrambles to plug capital outflows China's increasingly aggressive measures to clampdown on capital outflows will not have gone unnoticed by U.S. hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass.  New Zealand PM Key announces shock resignation, backs FinMin New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, who won praise for his economic stewardship after the global financial crisis, unexpectedly announced his resignation after eight years in power, backing his finance minister to take the helm. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,111.00, flat from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as U.S. employment data fuelled uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's pace of monetary tightening next year.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower amid bets that the nation's central bank will conduct more auctions of cash management bills to absorb liquidity, while a solid U.S. jobs data cements expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.21 pct - 6.27 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. equity index futures fell on Sunday after a stinging defeat for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who said he would resign following a referendum over his proposals for constitutional reform.  The euro was under the gun, skidding to a 20-month low after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a stinging defeat on constitutional reform that could destabilise the country's shaky banking system.  The euro tumbled after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign as he conceded defeat in a referendum over his plan to reform the constitution, raising political uncertainty in the euro zone.  U.S. Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday after Italian voters were seen rejecting a change to the country's constitution, which was designed to hasten the legislative process.  Oil prices fell by one percent as a higher U.S. rig count unsettled markets amid nagging concern that output cuts, planned as part of concerted action between producer club OPEC and Russia, might not be as big as initially anticipated.  Gold edged up in early Asian trade as jitters over the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after losing a referendum on constitutional reform induced safe-haven buying. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.14/68.17 December 2 -$28.18 mln -$46.63 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.43 pct Month-to-date - -$157.11 mln Year-to-date $4.08 bln -$3.30 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.19 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)