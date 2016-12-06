To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to attend meeting of Heads of Revenue of BRICS countries in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Petrotech conference in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKET OUTLOOK with Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index Join Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index for a discussion of the main themes driving financial markets, at 3:30 p.m. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's southern leader Jayalalithaa dies, supporters grieve in streets One of India's most popular politicians, Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest, setting off an outpouring of grief among thousands of supporters gathered outside.  Indian services activity plunges into contraction in November on cash crackdown Indian services activity dived into contraction in November after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise move to withdraw high denomination banknotes led to a sharp decline in demand, a survey showed on Monday.  Tata's ousted chairman defends himself in letter to shareholders Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has reached out to shareholders of six Tata group companies, defending his position and laying out reasons why he should not be removed as director at their upcoming shareholder meetings.  Adani secures milestone in planned $16 billion Australian coal project India's Adani Enterprises Ltd reached a milestone on Monday in its bid to build a controversial $16 billion coal project in northern Australia, winning approval for part of a rail link to service the planned mine.  China urges India not to "complicate" border dispute as Tibetan figure visits China called on India on Monday not to do anything to complicate their border dispute after a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader visited a sensitive border region controlled by India but claimed by China. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Korea corporate chiefs questioned over political scandal The heads of South Korea's top conglomerates including the Samsung and Lotte Groups were questioned in an unprecedented parliamentary hearing into the political scandal that appears poised to bring down President Park Geun-hye.  U.S. seeks to reassure Beijing after Trump call with Taiwan leader The White House said on Monday it had sought to reassure China after President-elect Donald Trump's phone call with Taiwan's leader last week, which the Obama administration warned could undermine progress in relations with Beijing.  China November data to show steady growth, but yuan, capital controls a worry A flood of data from China in coming weeks is expected to show the economy continued to grow at a steady pace in November, with inflation quickening and credit expanding at a faster pace despite concerns about rising debt, a Reuters poll showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,156.50, down 0.15 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as a rebound in the euro after Italy's referendum weighed on demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher amid bets that the nation's Monetary Policy Committee will announce a repurchase rate cut tomorrow. However, any major gains would be capped amid a continuous supply of cash management bills, which will increase in coming sessions, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.18 pct - 6.24 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrials setting fresh record highs, as services sector data gave further evidence of strength in the domestic economy.  Asian stocks posted their biggest rise in two weeks and the euro steadied as investors judged the selloff after Italy's referendum was overdone, with robust U.S. economic data also helping sentiment.  The euro steadied, having bounced back from a near 21-month low set the previous day after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's loss in a referendum over constitutional reform, an outcome that traders had widely expected.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading on Monday as investors viewed the dramatic bond market sell-off following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win as overdone.  Oil prices eased early in Asia as crude output rises in virtually every major export region despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production, triggering fears that a fuel glut that has dogged markets for over two years might last well into 2017.  Gold edged up as bargain hunters moved in after prices touched their lowest in 10 months the session before. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.15/68.18 December 5 -$46.74 mln -$1.32 bln 10-yr bond yield 6.40 pct Month-to-date -$76.97 mln -$1.48 bln Year-to-date $4.07 bln -$4.63 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.21 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)