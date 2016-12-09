To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly data on foreign exchange reserves in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release October industrial output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. Test your wits and googling speed at 11:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India scraps wheat import duty, purchases may hit decade high India on Thursday scrapped its 10 percent import duty on wheat after droughts in the past two years depleted stocks and raised prices, a move that traders said could lift overseas purchases to their highest in a decade.  India promotes digital transactions to encourage cashless economy Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced incentives ranging from 0.75 percent to 10 percent on retail purchase of products like petrol, diesel and insurance products from state-run companies to encourage digital, cashless transactions.  Bharti Airtel slashes prepaid tariffs to compete with Jio India's top telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel on Thursday unveiled unlimited voice calls and more 4G data under a new plan, to take on rival Reliance Jio that recently extended its free services.  INSIGHT-Who knew? Modi's black money move kept a closely guarded secret Prime Minister Narendra Modi handpicked a trusted bureaucrat, little known outside India's financial circles, to spearhead a radical move to abolish 86 percent of the country's cash overnight and take aim at the huge shadow economy.  Indian drugmaker Laurus Labs' up to $198 million IPO fully subscribed Indian generic drug maker Laurus Labs Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 13.32 billion rupees was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.  Pakistan resumes cotton imports from India-govt official Pakistan has resumed cotton imports from its top supplier India after suspending them for few days, government and industry officials told Reuters on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Philippines outsourcing firms hit by Trump and 'Trump East' When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, the man dubbed "Trump of the East", told U.S. businesses to pack their bags if they didn't like his anti-American rhetoric, the huge and growing outsourcing industry got a little nervous.  South Korea's President Park faces historic impeachment vote South Korean President Park Geun-hye, engulfed in an influence-peddling scandal that has prompted huge rallies calling for her removal, faces an impeachment vote that could see her become the country's first democratically elected leader removed from office.  Japan's big manufacturers' mood improves as companies cut capex Large Japanese manufacturers turned more optimistic about economic conditions in the fourth quarter but they lowered their capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal year, suggesting firms remain wary over future business conditions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,288.50, up 0.62 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the European Central Bank's decision to extend its quantitative easing programme for a longer than expected period weakened the euro, lifting demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds are poised to open lower ahead of a weekly debt auction, but state-run banks will likely step in to prop up prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.36 pct - 6.43 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Major U.S. stock indexes climbed again on Thursday and set fresh record highs as a month-long rally following the presidential election of Donald Trump rolled on.  Asian shares flatlined but were on track for robust weekly gains, while the euro caught its breath after sliding when the European Central Bank trimmed the size of its asset purchase program and also extended it for longer than many had expected.  The dollar held large gains against the yen and euro, given a lift after the common currency slumped overnight following the European Central Bank's decision to extend its debt-buying programme even as it cut the amount of purchases.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday in line with their European counterparts after the European Central Bank prolonged its bond purchase program, as expected, but stunned traders by scaling back on how much bonds it will buy each month.  Oil prices extended gains, buoyed by growing optimism that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut output following a cartel agreement to limit production.  Gold extended losses, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates next week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.40/67.43 December 8 - -$318.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.61 pct Month-to-date -$35.50 mln -$2.37 bln Year-to-date $4.12 bln -$5.52 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.35 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)