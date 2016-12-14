To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: S&P to hold a webcast on India's demonetisation move in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016 Q4 Confidence in Asia toward business conditions over the coming six months dropped in the final quarter of 2016 to its lowest level in a year as firms fretted about sluggish demand in a persistently low-growth economic environment, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey found. Reuters reporter Liz Lee will be taking questions on the survey from 10:30 am in the Global Markets Forum and Trading India community chatrooms. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's current account gap widens in Q3 as imports rise India's current account deficit widened in July-September from the previous quarter after an increase in imports but it remains well below levels posted in 2015, central bank data showed on Tuesday.  Modi's cash crackdown sends India's retail inflation to two-year low India's retail inflation cooled to a two-year low in November after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock currency replacement programme dented consumer spending, fuelling hopes of an interest rate cut by the central bank at its next policy review.  TCS votes to oust Cyrus Mistry as director Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholders voted to remove Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, as a director, according to the results of an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.  US FDA finds quality control problems at Sun Pharma's Halol plant The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has again raised concerns about the quality control process at Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmceutical Industries' Halol factory, an inspection report obtained by Reuters shows.  India takes back $184 billion of old notes, central bank says Indian banks have taken back 12.44 trillion rupees ($184.24 billion) of high-value currency that the government abruptly abolished last month, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Syrian rebels prepare to withdraw from Aleppo as truce begins Syrian rebels prepared to withdraw from Aleppo on Wednesday after a ceasefire agreement that ended years of fighting in the city and gave President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory yet after more than five years of war.  Senate fight looms after Trump taps Exxon CEO as top U.S. diplomat President-elect Donald Trump named the head of Exxon Mobil Corp, Rex Tillerson, as his choice for U.S. secretary of state on Tuesday and won backing from some Republican foreign policy figures ahead of a possible Senate fight over the oilman's ties to Russia.  China to penalise U.S. automaker for monopolistic behaviour - China Daily China will soon slap a penalty on an un-named U.S. automaker for monopolistic behaviour, the official China Daily newspaper reported, quoting a senior state planning official. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,224.50, up 0.10 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, even as investors prepare for a near-certain Federal Reserve rate increase later today and await indications about the central bank's future pace of rate hikes.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher after retail inflation decelerated to a two-year low, which may nudge the central bank to cut interest rates going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.37 pct-6.44 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks racked up new all-time highs on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrial average ended fewer than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark as a post-election rally showed no signs of fatigue.  Asia shares crept cautiously higher on Wednesday while a hush settled on the U.S. dollar as investors felt certain the Federal Reserve would raise rates for the first time in a year, but were less sure what it might herald for 2017.  The dollar took a breather on Wednesday as investors looked to whether the Federal Reserve will signal any acceleration in the pace of future rate increases to deal with an expected ramp-up in fiscal spending under President-elect Donald Trump.  Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the year on Tuesday, with 2-year notes touching over 6-year highs, ahead of an expected increase in U.S. overnight interest rates at Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.  Oil prices fell following a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and an estimate that OPEC may have produced more crude in November than previously thought, potentially undermining a planned output cut.  Gold prices edged higher in Asian trade on Wednesday on a weaker dollar and as markets waited for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. 