LIVECHAT-BONDS UPDATE with Richard Leong Reuters interest rate reporter Richard Leong delves into government bond markets at 07:00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's crackdown on cash imperils pivotal national tax reform Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crackdown on the cash economy has shattered the consensus needed for a new national sales tax, plunging his boldest reform into limbo and threatening to entrench an economic slowdown.  RBI retracts directive for lenders to question depositors The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday retracted a directive for banks to question individuals depositing more than 5000 rupees in discontinued currency, just two days after issuing the order.  India rate panel focuses more on inflation, plays down growth worry Indian central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) has shifted its focus towards inflation while playing down concern about economic growth, minutes from its meeting this month showed on Wednesday.  Indian finance panel to grill RBI's Patel later on cash crunch Indian central bank Governor Urjit Patel will not appear on Thursday before parliament's finance committee to brief it on the government's decision to scrap high-value bank notes, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.  Cyrus Mistry petition seeks ouster of Tata Sons board Tata Sons' ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, in his first legal salvo against the conglomerate, has appealed to a quasi-judicial body to either replace the company's current board, or appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as non-executive chairman.  Reliance Communications signs binding pact with Brookfield for $1.6 billion tower stake sale Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.  Ride-hailing firms welcome liberal Indian taxi policy blueprint Leading ride-hailing firms have praised an Indian policy blueprint on regulating the taxi industry, saying it would offer their app-based services a chance to flourish despite their concerns about price caps. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan plans record $830 billion spending in FY2017/18, budget-balancing goal elusive Japan's cabinet approved on Thursday a record $830 billion spending budget for fiscal 2017 that counts on low interest rates and a weak yen to limit borrowing, underscoring the challenge Tokyo faces in curbing the industrial world's heaviest debt burden.  Trump picks 'Death by China' author for trade advisory role U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line on trade with China, to head a newly formed White House National Trade Council, the transition team said on Wednesday.  U.S.-supplied drones disappoint Ukraine at the front lines Millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-supplied drones that Kiev had hoped would help in its war against Russian-backed separatists have proven ineffective against jamming and hacking, Ukrainian officials say. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,050.00, down 0.30 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as profit-taking dragged the greenback away from 14-year highs ahead of the upcoming holidays.  Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower in the early session, as the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee released yesterday showed members believed retail inflation, excluding food and fuel, remained 'sticky', raising concerns of a delay in rate cut. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.45 pct - 6.50 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.  Asian shares struggled, taking their cues from a lacklustre day on Wall Street as investors locked in gains in thin trade ahead of the upcoming holidays.  The dollar slipped from its 14-year-high against a basket of currencies as investors took profits ahead of holidays and a big batch of U.S. economic data due later in the day.  U.S. Treasury debt prices gained slightly in light trading volumes before the Christmas holiday with no major economic data on Wednesday, as investors evaluated how many times the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates next year.  Oil prices nudged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism crude producers would abide by an agreement to curb output to prop up markets.  Gold edged higher, after ending the prior session nearly flat as the U.S. dollar retreated from 14-year highs touched earlier this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.82/67.85 December 21 -$173.68 mln $146.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.72 pct Month-to-date -$250.28 mln -$2.72 bln Year-to-date $3.90 bln -$5.86 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.91 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )