To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to sign pact with Assam and Telangana for joining UDAY scheme in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-TRADING INDIA FORUM- India Equity Outlook - 2017 with Gaurav Dua With an extremely volatile but flat year behind us, what does 2017 hold? Do we have good trades based on Demonetization or GST? Which are the most promising sectors? We speak to Gaurav who heads reaserach at Sharekhan at 11:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT-CHINA OUTLOOK with Pete Sweeney, Asia Editor, Reuters Breakingviews There is increasing talk that PBOC may devalue its currency even before markets take the onshore yuan over the 7/dollar psychological mark. But will that be an open invitation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to label China a "currency manipulator"? Pete will share his outlook and expectations from the Chinese economy and markets in 2017 at 12:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's BSE exchange gets market regulator's clearance for IPO BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest stock exchange, got clearance for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to the regulator's website.  Bharti Airtel offers free data, deepening price war with rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it would offer free data to woo new and existing 4G customers, intensifying a price war in the sector and sending share prices tumbling.  India's steel ministry seeks lower import taxes on key raw materials India's steel ministry wants lower import taxes on a number of key steelmaking raw materials, including nickel, to protect the domestic industry from the rising costs of basic resources, a senior government official said on Tuesday.  Police in India's tech hub urged to investigate New Year attacks on women Reports of sexual assaults on women revelers at New Year's Eve celebrations in India's southern information technology hub of Bengaluru have spurred women's rights activists to demand that police investigate.  India to present 2017/18 federal budget on Feb 1 - govt official The Indian government will present on Feb. 1 its budget for the 2017/18 financial year starting on April 1, a senior government official said on Tuesday.  India sugar mills shut early as drought hits cane crop - trade body More than two dozen mills in India's top sugar producing western state of Maharashtra have stopped crushing due to cane shortage while many more mills are likely to shut before February end, a producers' body said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan December manufacturing activity expands at fastest pace in a year- PMI Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in a year in December as orders picked up, a private survey showed, in an encouraging sign that the struggling economy may be regaining momentum.  Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton emerges as Trump's top SEC choice Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings such as Alibaba Group, is a leading candidate to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.  Toshiba hit by fresh profit padding allegations Toshiba Corp shares fell more than five percent in early trade after media reported the security watchdog suspects the Japanese conglomerate of misreporting profits by 40 billion yen over three years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,201.00, up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the dollar, but will likely weaken later today as upbeat U.S. factory activity numbers propelled the dollar index to 14-year highs overnight.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher in opening trade on value buying after yesterday's fall and as investors expect a rate cut in coming days amid truncated debt supply. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct-6.46pct band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. The bond had closed at 103.76 rupees yielding 6.44 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  The U.S. dollar crept nearer to 14-year peaks as an abundance of upbeat global economic data boosted Wall Street and signs of quickening inflation dented fixed-income debt.  Japan's Nikkei share average started the first trading day of 2017 on a positive note as investors took heart from upbeat global economic data which came out during Japan's holidays. A weaker yen boosted exporters.  U.S. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies Alphabet and Facebook.  Oil edged higher, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to raise prices for its crude as part of planned supply cuts, although a strong dollar and moderate economic growth prospects restricted gains.  Gold prices eased after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, with the U.S. dollar hovering near 14-year peaks against a basket of major currencies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.32/68.35 January 3 -$73.26 mln $95.42 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.63 pct Month-to-date - $84.13 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.33 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )