FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to speak at an event. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. 5:30 pm: India to release first advance estimates of GDP for FY17. What are the "black swans" that investors should watch out for in the U.S., Europe and Asia? Greenwood with Invesco, which manages $805.6 billion in assets, will share his visions about the new year at 12:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  After banknote ban, India sees 7 percent growth in first half of 2017/18 - sources India expects growth of around 7 percent in the first half of the next fiscal year, two officials said, painting a rosier picture for the economy than many economists after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to abolish large banknotes.  Indian watchdog issues guidelines to evaluate company boards India's capital markets regulator on Thursday issued guidance on how companies should evaluate the performance of their directors to ensure objectivity and improve corporate governance.  India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple India is resisting tech giant Apple Inc's demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that the government may not make exceptions for the U.S. company.  India arrests four over New Year attack on woman in tech hub Indian police have arrested four men accused of attacking a woman in the technology hub city of Bengaluru on New Year's Day, a case that has sparked a national debate about women's safety.  Government officials seek zero import tax on LNG in budget -document India's energy and environment ministries want the government to scrap an import tax on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and impose a levy on use of pet coke and furnace oil to promote cleaner fuel, they said in a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from India's Spicejet - Bloomberg Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.  Trade minister says no plan to cut sugar import tax for now India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is not planning to cut import duty on the sweetener at least in the near term, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Samsung Electronics forecasts fourth-quarter profit at over three-year high Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its fourth-quarter profit likely leapt 50 percent from a year earlier to its highest level in more than three years, beating expectations on strong chip sales and a smartphone rebound.  Trump hits Toyota in latest broadside against carmakers and Mexico U.S. President-elect Donald Trump targeted Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the world's largest automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.  U.S. spy chief 'resolute' on Russia cyber attack, differs with Trump The top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday he was "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats during the 2016 election campaign, rebuking persistent skepticism from Republican President-elect Donald Trump about whether Moscow was involved. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,304.00, trading up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as gains in the Chinese yuan and caution ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data weighed on demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.35 pct-6.40 pct band today. The bond had closed at 104.16 rupees, yielding 6.38 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Nasdaq squeaked out a record high close on Thursday thanks to Amazon.com, while deep drops in Macy's, Kohl's and other department stores weighed on the broader stock market.  The U.S. dollar wobbled near three-week lows and U.S. bonds were bought back with the 10-year yield at one-month lows, as investors wound back 'Trump trade', helping to lift the world's stocks to 1-1/2-year highs.  U.S. Treasury debt yields dropped broadly on Thursday, falling for a third straight session, as investors grew risk-averse amid uncertainty about the incoming Trump administration.  Oil prices were steady as the start of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi supported the market, but doubts that all producers will implement output reductions agreed in a landmark deal last year kept markets from rising further.  Gold hovered near one-month highs touched the session before, with traders waiting for U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes in 2017. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 January 5 - $160.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.62 pct Month-to-date - $106.97 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1=67.96 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)