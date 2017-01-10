To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to attend meeting of National Road Security Council in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-CHINA'S RUSH FOR OVERSEAS ACQUSITIONS From domestic insurers to retail depositors, Chinese investors turbocharged their purchases for real estate abroad in 2016. Darren Xia, head of China, JLL's International Capital Group, will talk at 9:00 am about the trend going forward against the backdrop of capital outflow control and the yuan devaluation. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Flipkart names former Tiger Global executive head of its core business India's leading e-commerce company Flipkart shook up its top management for the second time in a year on Monday, naming a former executive of U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management, one of its biggest investors, as head of its core business.  BSE aims to challenge international finance hubs with new bourse Indian stock market operator BSE aims to win market share from financial hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong by investing in technology and offering almost 24-hour trading at its new exchange in Gujarat, Chief Executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said.  Jaitley: tax figures show little disruption from cash crackdown Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday flaunted robust tax receipts to dismiss reports of economic disruption following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abolish high-value currency bills. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China's Dec producer prices accelerate at fastest pace in over 5 years China's producer prices surged the most in more than five-year highs in December and by more than expected as prices of coal and other raw materials soared, while consumer inflation remained subdued.  U.S. charges Volkswagen executive with fraud over emissions scandal Volkswagen AG suffered a new setback on Monday when an executive was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States over the company's diesel emissions cheating and the automaker was accused of concealing the cheating from regulators.  Trump's son-in-law Kushner to become senior White House adviser U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will become a senior White House adviser working on trade and the Middle East, transition officials said on Monday, in a rare case of a close presidential family member taking a major job. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,270.00, trading up 0.3 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as gains in the Japanese yen and an overnight decline in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower in early trade ahead of the auctions of state government debt as well short-term bills by the central bank today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.36 pct -6.42 pct band today. The bond had closed at 104.09 rupees, the lowest since Jan. 3, yielding 6.39 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and helped stall the Dow's pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season and expected U.S. policy changes under the Donald Trump presidency.  Asian stock markets were on the back foot as risk appetite evaporated overnight after the year's strong start, with equities retreating, oil markets roiled by a supply surge and the pound sliding on renewed concerns about a "hard" Brexit.  Sterling steadied in early Asian trade after weekend comments from British Prime Minister Theresa May sent it skidding to 2 1/2-month lows, while the dollar wallowed as investors locked in gains.  U.S. Treasury yields fall as nervousness about the China's currency and Britain's exit from the European Union rekindle safe haven demand for low-risk government bonds ahead of this week's $56 billion supply.  Oil markets were torn between production cuts by major exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and reports that supplies from other regions including North America, Iraq, and Iran could offset any restraint aimed at curbing a global glut.  Gold hovered below a 5-week peak hit the session before as the dollar weakened, although the prospect of further U.S. rate hikes curbed gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.09/68.12 January 9 -$47.72 mln $49.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.66 pct Month-to-date - $186.69 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1=68.21 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)