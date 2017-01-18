To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-REVIEWING POLICY FRAMEWORKS Paul Sheard, chief economist at S&P, talks at 05:30 pm about the global economic outlook, impact of Brexit and shares his view on rethinking policy frameworks. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT-INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Partners shares his views at 06:30 pm on investment opportunities in 2017. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Modi urges Chinese restraint as Trump handover nears Growing military ambitions in the Asia-Pacific are creating security risks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in a coded message to China to exercise strategic restraint.  Government seeks up to $2.2 bln dividend from Hindustan Zinc - sources India is seeking a dividend of up to $2.2 billion from partly state-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as New Delhi targets a boom in the base metal to help shore up crumbling public finances.  Indian online healthcare platform Practo raises $55 mln in fresh funding Indian online healthcare platform Practo said on Tuesday it had raised $55 million from new and existing investors in a fresh round of funding led by China's Tencent Holdings. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.  Samsung chief questioned behind closed doors in arrest warrant hearing A South Korean judge questioned Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee behind closed doors to decide whether he should be arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.  In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defence of globalisation on Tuesday, pushing back against the "America First" rhetoric of incoming U.S. president Donald Trump and signalling Beijing's desire to play a bigger role on the global stage. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,418.50, trading up 0.1 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar after a rebound in the British pound and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about the dollar's strength pushed the greenback to six-week lows.  Indian government bonds are poised to open higher, tracking a similar movement in U.S. Treasuries after comments from American President-elect Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May spurred demand for debt. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.38 pct-6.44 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.90 rupees, yielding 6.42 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicked into gear.  The British pound consolidated gains after posting its biggest rise in nearly two decades in the previous session, while Asian stocks are set to drift lower following a weak Wall Street.  The dollar index wallowed near six-week lows, pressured by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments showing concern over the currency's strength, while sterling edged down after posting its biggest one-day gain since at least 1998 after British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her 'Brexit' plans.  U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday on concerns about protectionist trade policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which hurt the U.S. dollar and increased demand for U.S. bonds.  Oil prices edged higher with a weaker dollar underpinning the market, although gains were limited by expectations that U.S. producers would boost output.  Gold prices held near eight-week highs hit in the previous session on uncertainty over U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's economic plans, after the dollar slid on his comments that the strong greenback was "killing us". CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.89/67.92 January 17 $20.90 mln $117.59 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.67 pct Month-to-date - -$194.59 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 67.95 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)