FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Parliament's Public Accounts Committee likely to meet RBI Governor in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at NSDL's anniversary event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. LIVECHAT-GLOBAL CORRUPTION With a slew of corporate and political corruption scandals, 2016 left us with a bitter taste in our mouth. An impeached president, a fallen automobile giant and India's demonetization drive. What more can we expect in 2017? We speak to Cobus De Swardt who is Managing Director-South Africa of Transparency International at 12:30 pm. During the 1980s and early 1990s, Cobus was active in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa including as Chair of the African National Congress in Cape Town. INDIA TOP NEWS  Axis Bank Q3 net profit plunges as bad loans jump Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Thursday third-quarter net profit tumbled 73 percent as provisions for bad loans jumped.  Motherson Sumi to buy Finland's PKC Group for $609 million India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has agreed to buy Finnish truck wire maker PKC Group for 571 million euros, PKC said on Thursday.  Protesters urge Modi to allow ancient bull-taming rite Protests by thousands of people demanding the resumption of a traditional Indian bull-taming festival have disrupted daily life across the southern state of Tamil Nadu, forcing its leader to urge intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Tribunal rules in favour of lenders in Kingfisher loan default case - TV A tribunal in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru has ruled in favour of a group of creditor banks seeking to recover more than $1 billion in loans now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes them, television channels reported on Thursday.  India to levy service tax on freight for imports on delivered basis Overseas exporters chartering foreign vessels to supply goods to India will have to pay a service tax on freight from Sunday, a government notification said.  French group Vinci to bid for new Mumbai airport in coming weeks -CEO Europe's largest construction and concessions group Vinci will submit a bid for the construction of the new Mumbai airport in the coming weeks, its chairman and chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.  India rules out lowering sugar import tax for now - govt source India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, has no plan to lower import duty on the sweetener, at least in the near term, a government official said on Thursday.  Lloyd's of London says India reinsurance branch to open by April Lloyd's of London said on Thursday it received final regulatory approval for its reinsurance branch in India and will open in time for April reinsurance renewals. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Executive actions ready to go as Trump prepares to take office Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House to take the opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and roll back outgoing President Barack Obama's policies.  China Q4 GDP grows 6.8 percent, slightly better than expected, but debt risks loom Boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, China's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, giving it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent 2017.  Bain, Permira interested as Toshiba flags chip business stake sale -Kyodo Japan's struggling Toshiba Corp has started the process to sell a minority stake in its flash memory chip business worth several billion dollars, and funds Permira and Bain Capital have expressed interest, Kyodo news agency reported. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,418.00, trading down 0.3 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher against the dollar, in line with most other Asian currencies, as caution ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony today weighed on demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh debt auction and amid renewed bets of a rapid pace of rate increases in the United States. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.44 pct-6.50 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.50 rupees, the lowest since Dec. 30, yielding 6.47 pct yesterday. - NewsRISE GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, continuing to pull back from the post-election rally, on investor caution ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as president.  Caution prevailed in financial markets ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, even as China's fourth-quarter economic growth beat expectations and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a less hawkish policy stance.  The dollar held its gains as investors braced for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in, while the euro rebounded as the European Central Bank held policy steady.  U.S. Treasury yields surged to two-week highs on Thursday after data showed solid economic growth, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled further interest rate hikes are likely.  U.S. oil climbed for a second day underpinned by expectations of tighter supply, but prices remained in a range as they were pressured by rising U.S. inventories.  Gold prices held steady on a weaker dollar, heading for their fourth weekly gain, with investors awaiting Donald Trump's first steps as president after he takes office later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.09/68.12 January 19 -$19.39 mln $80.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date - -$140.29 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 68.12 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)