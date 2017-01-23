To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Bharti AXA Life Insurance to brief media on new services in Mumbai. 3.00 pm: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with media in New Delhi. 6:15 pm: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan to speak at Mint conclave in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-DAVOS REFLECTIONS In the week after the World Economic Foum, we chat with Dr. Barnabas Acs, author of "The CO2 360° & The DuPont Model of the Clean Economy" at 03:30 pm on how much WEF in Davos significant focused sustainability and transition to a cleaner economy. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for India budget giveaways Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision late last year to scrap high-value Indian bank notes has put his finance minister in a bind ahead of the annual budget next month.  Indian regulator may bolster rules on removing company directors - CNBC-TV18 India's market regulator is looking to tighten regulations related to the appointment and removal of directors from company boards amid an ongoing spat between the Tata group and its ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, CNBC-TV 18 cited sources as saying on Sunday.  India's top bank SBI eyes up to $1.5 bln capital raising next fiscal year India's biggest lender by assets, State Bank of India SBI.NS, could tap capital markets next fiscal year to raise up to $1.5 billion, its chief said on Friday, though it first needs to complete a planned merger with its subsidiary banks.  India pressed ahead with banknote ban despite central bank concerns India pushed ahead with its decision to scrap banknotes even as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own board expressed concern whether the cash could be replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in written testimony to parliament.  Fairfax may sell 25 pct of India's ICICI Lombard in up to $1 bln deal-sources Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Samsung Electronics says battery defects caused Note 7 fires Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said faulty batteries caused its flagship Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire and announced steps to avoid repeat incidents, as it tries to restore trust and regain momentum in the smartphone business.  White House vows to fight media 'tooth and nail' over Trump coverage The White House vowed on Sunday to fight the news media "tooth and nail" over what it sees as unfair attacks, with a top adviser saying the Trump administration had presented "alternative facts" to counter low inauguration crowd estimates.  Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts OPEC and non-OPEC countries have made a strong start to lowering their oil output under the first such pact in more than a decade, energy ministers said on Sunday as producers look to reduce oversupply and support prices. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,355.00, trading down 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback retreated after newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration speech did not chalk out details of his fiscal policies.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher after U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural speech failed to outline growth-boosting measures, which could potentially delay rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct-6.46 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.59 rupees, yielding 6.46 pct on Jan. 20. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in a modest but broad-based advance as Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President, marking the first time in more than 50 years that a new commander-in-chief has been welcomed by a rising equity market on his first day in office.  The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.  U.S. Treasury yields fell from two-and-a-half-week highs on Friday after Donald Trump adopted a populist tone as he was sworn in as U.S. president, raising some concerns that fiscal stimulus efforts may be delayed.  Oil edged up on statements over the weekend from OPEC and other producers that they have been successfully implementing output cuts, but gains were limited by a surge in U.S. drilling.  Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar and safe haven buying on uncertainties over U.S. policy after Donald Trump was sworn in as president last Friday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.07/68.10 January 20 -$3.87 mln -$96.80 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date - -$237.09 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 68.18 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)