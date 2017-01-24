To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at conference in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: HDFC Bank conference call after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-COMMODS From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the commodities markets at 4.30 pm. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and agricultural markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's top court dismisses plea to delay annual budget India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition to delay the annual federal budget, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to deliver on Feb. 1, dismissing concerns about potential giveaways ahead of critical state polls.  Japan threatens India with WTO on steel as Trump era heralds rising trade tensions Japan is threatening to take India to the WTO over restrictions that nearly halved its steel exports to the South Asian nation over the past year, a step that could trigger more trade spats as global tensions over steel and other commodities run high.  Ban lifted on Indian bull-taming events to end mass protests Lawmakers in India's Tamil Nadu state passed an emergency order on Monday allowing bull-taming festivals to resume after a court ban on the traditional events led to mass protests.  Swiss Re receives branch license to sell reinsurance in India Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.  Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture -Les Echos French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump pulls U.S. out of Pacific trade deal, loosening Asia ties U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.  Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expects profit growth in 2017 despite challenges arising from political uncertainty, after record chip earnings glossed over the Note 7 smartphone fiasco in the fourth quarter.  Yahoo beats Wall Street view, sees Verizon deal closing in second quarter Yahoo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc should be completed in the second quarter, allaying some investor concerns that the deal might collapse. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,430.00, up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking gains in most Asian currencies, as recently-appointed U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade polices fuelled speculation that his administration favors a weak dollar.  Indian government bonds are poised to edge higher tracking a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury prices. However, the gains may be capped ahead of a heavy state debt supply later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.42 pct-6.48 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.67 rupees, yielding 6.45 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks edged lower as early moves by President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.  The dollar was under pressure in Asia as U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on trade protectionism fuelled suspicions his administration might seek a competitive advantage through a weaker currency.  U.S. Treasury yields slipped with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks as investor jitters over President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.  Oil climbed as a weaker U.S. dollar and production cuts announced by OPEC and other producers buoyed the market, but an increase in drilling activity in the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices.  Gold prices hit their highest in two months, pushed up as the dollar weakened due to suspicions President Donald Trump's administration might seek a competitive advantage through a weaker currency. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.05/68.08 January 23 -$42.45 mln -$59.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.72 pct Month-to-date - -$296.18 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.20 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)