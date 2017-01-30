To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 1:15 pm: Housing Development Finance Corp. briefs media on fiscal third-quarter earnings at Mumbai. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 4:30 pm. INDIA TOP NEWS  India readies budget to soothe voters after PM Modi's shock cash crunch India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the most challenging budget of his tenure on Wednesday, as he seeks to appease voters still hurting from the radical monetary shock therapy that his government has administered.  Investors brace for transaction tax hike, less friendly budget Investors are bracing for higher taxes and fewer incentives from the government's annual budget on Feb. 1 as the focus shifts to wringing out revenues to finance giveaways and higher public investment.  India markets regulator sets listing rules for exchanges The Securities and Exchange Board of India announced on Friday new measures for exchanges listing on a rival bourse to resolve any potential conflicts of interest, including closer oversight from an independent panel set up by the regulator.  Denmark's Pandora to enter India's growing jewellery market Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Friday it would enter India, one of the world's largest jewellery markets, and open 50 shops there in the next three years as it pursues an ambitious expansion plan.  Indian PM's opponents join forces for key regional election Two of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political opponents opened their joint campaign on Sunday to win a crucial election in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, which heads to the polls next month. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday tempered a key element of his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries in the face of mounting criticism even from some prominent Republicans and protests that drew tens of thousands in major American cities.  Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.  Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE-source German insurer Allianz has made an informal approach to Australian peer QBE Insurance to canvass its interest in a takeover deal, according to a source familiar with the situation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,625.50, down 0.56 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product numbers and President Donald Trump's immigration curbs weighed on demand for the greenback. The rupee ended at 68.04 to the dollar in Mumbai on Friday, highest since Jan. 17.  Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower, as the conversion of some short-term papers to long-tenor debt will impact sentiment ahead of the federal budget on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.38 pct-6.44 pct band today. The bond had closed at 104.05 rupees, yielding 6.40 pct on Jan. 27. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data offset recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.  Asian stock markets and U.S. stock futures retreated after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad and added to global fears of increasingly unpredictable U.S. policies.  The dollar inched down early, nudged off a one-week high against a basket of currencies after Treasury yields declined on data showing the world's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace.  Oil prices extended declines, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.  Gold prices edged up, propped up by a weaker dollar and sluggish economic data from the United States, while the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia was seen limiting gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.05/68.08 January 27 $31.14 mln $161.82 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.7 pct Month-to-date -$214.31 mln -$134.91 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.04 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)