FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 4:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Budget raises India's capital market ambitions The Indian government has unveiled its most ambitious target for public share sales so far, looking to capitalise on the robust domestic capital markets to cut its annual deficit.  India Dr. Reddy's Dec quarter net profit fell 16 pct Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.  Indian services activity contracts for a third month in January Activity in India's services industry contracted for a third straight month in January, although at a slower pace, as firms struggled to recover from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock currency crackdown, a survey showed.  India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO Shares of India's second-biggest stock exchange, BSE Ltd, jumped as much as 49 percent on their market debut on Friday, after the exchange raised about $185 million in an initial public offering that had been heavily over-subscribed.  Wistron plant in Indian tech hub solely for iPhone: source An assembly plant that Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp is setting up in Bengaluru will focus solely on assembling iPhones, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.  Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat Toshiba plans to withdraw from its lead role in projects to build nuclear plants in Britain and India, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, marking a retreat as it wrestles with an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump faces uphill battle to overcome court's hold on travel ban U.S. President Donald Trump faces an uphill battle to overcome a federal judge's temporary hold on his travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries, but the outcome of a ruling on the executive order's ultimate legality is less certain.  Toyota, Suzuki poised to unveil partnership on Monday Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor appeared poised to unveil a wide-ranging partnership that could include the development of new technologies and procurement.  China services sector continues strong expansion in January-Caixin PMI Growth in China's services sector remained strong in January, a private survey showed, as companies reported a solid increase in orders. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,794.50, up 0.41 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. hourly wages in January dampened chances of a rate increase by the Federal Reserve next month.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trend higher in opening trade, as weaker U.S. wage growth increased possibilities of a delay in Federal Reserve rate hike. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.39 pct-6.44 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.97 rupees, yielding 6.41 pct, on Feb 3. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and by a strong payrolls report.  Asian shares edged ahead as Wall Street gathered momentum into a busy week of earnings with more than 100 major companies due to report, while the dollar was again hobbled by a lack of progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus.  The dollar started the week on the back foot, after U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in wages in January that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates next month.  The U.S. Treasury yield curve was the steepest in one-and-a-half months on Friday after the jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term.  Oil prices edged up on fears that new U.S. sanctions against Iran could be extended to start affecting crude supplies, but markets were capped by further signs of growing U.S. production.  Gold prices crawled higher on a weaker dollar after mixed U.S. jobs data late last week lowered expectations for near-term interest rate hikes. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.17/67.20 February 3 $52.70 mln $104.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.71 pct Month-to-date $117.79 mln $228.24 mln Year-to-date $111.40 mln $116.16 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.31 Indian rupees) (Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)