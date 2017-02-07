To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to speak at 'Invest Japan' in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-TRUMP IMPACT: ASIA TRADE What kind of deal could Japan cut with the U.S. after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership? Can South Korea rely on the U.S. for trade as its relationship with China sours on the THAAD? Cliff Tan, Head of East Asian Research, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ will discuss, at 10:30 am, the outlook for changes in trade dynamics in Asia as Trump's policy takes shape. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata Sons' former chairman Mistry voted off the board Shareholders at Tata Sons Ltd, the Indian conglomerate's holding company, have voted to remove estranged former chairman Cyrus Mistry as a director.  SoftBank-backed Indian e-tailer Snapdeal predicts profits in 2 years E-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company cuts costs and boosts efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.  Supreme Court orders seizure of Sahara's Aamby Valley property The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the seizure of the Aamby Valley hill city estate owned by the embattled Sahara conglomerate which has been ordered to repay billions of dollars to investors in bonds that were ruled to have been mis-sold.  BlackBerry inks hardware licensing deal covering India BlackBerry has signed a hardware licensing agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian company said on Monday, filling in the last markets where a third-party will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully to software.  Qatar Holding to invest $250 mln in India affordable housing -fund manager Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, plans to invest $250 million in an affordable housing fund run by India's ArthVeda Fund Management, the Indian firm said on Monday.  Dwarikesh Sugar expects higher margins in Q4 as prices rise Dwarikesh Sugar Industries expects its margins to improve in the March quarter as prices of the sweetener rise due to a production shortfall, said a senior company official. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. court to hear arguments Tuesday on Trump's travel ban A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.  SK Hynix bids for Toshiba memory business stake-source South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has entered the running for a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, seeing an opportunity to gain on rivals in the booming NAND market, a person familiar with the matter said.  Twenty-First Century Fox profit tops estimates, revenue misses Twenty-First Century Fox reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,809.00, down 0.06 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk appetite dwindled amid global political and economic uncertainty, even as local investors await the outcome of the central bank's policy review.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trend higher in opening trade, tracking a decline in U.S. yields, while some traders continue to expect the country's Monetary Policy Committee to cut rates. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.39 pct-6.44 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.94 rupees, yielding 6.41 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, led by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.  Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.  The dollar stood near a 10-week low against the yen early as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven Japanese currency, while the euro languished on French political woes.  U.S. short- and medium-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in at least 13 days on Monday on mounting European political uncertainty and a dearth of information on U.S. President Donald Trump's promised pro-growth policies.  Oil steadied after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.  Gold inched away from three-month highs touched in the previous session, although it was supported by safe-haven demand on the back of rising political uncertainty globally. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.19/67.22 February 6 -$60.14 mln $367.95 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.71 pct Month-to-date $207.40 mln $596.19 mln Year-to-date $201.01 mln $484.11 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.21 Indian rupees) (Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)