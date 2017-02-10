To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release December industrial output data in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Bank of Baroda Managing Director P.S. Jayakumar briefs media on October-December earnings in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- WEEKAHEAD Currencies are in focus as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the dollar's strength, and he and his team unleashed a barrage of criticism against Germany, Japan and China, saying they were engaged in devaluing their currencies. At 01:00 pm, Aurelija Augulyte, senior analyst and macro strategist at Nordea Markets, will share her outlook on currencies, including the pound which has been gaining recently thanks solid data and greater political certainty on Brexit. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian IT firm Infosys downplays governance concerns Software services exporter Infosys Ltd firmly backed its chief executive on Thursday, downplaying corporate governance concerns and an alleged rift between the firm's founders and its board.  India's United Breweries asks Vijay Mallya to step down from board United Breweries, India's top brewer which is part-owned by global giant Heineken NV, has asked liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, its non-executive chairman, to step down from the board, the company said.  Drugmaker Lupin posts strong Q3; warns competition to drag next year Drugmaker Lupin Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its diabetes products in the United States, but cautioned growth in the next fiscal year would be muted due to rising competition.  India's longer-tenor bond yields and rupee seen rising after policy change The unexpected change in the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative" could spell an end to a rally in the country's long-tenor bonds, although the rupee could be supported if interest rates remain on hold.  Bank of India sees further improvement in bad loans in Q4 Bank of India Ltd does not expect any additional bad loans in the current quarter on a net basis, its chief said on Thursday, as India's sixth-biggest lender by assets reported its second consecutive quarter of profit after a stretch of losses.  EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed says U.S. may take "fresh look" at its India F-16 plan U.S. defence firm Lockheed Martin wants to push ahead with plans to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but understands President Donald Trump's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal.  India may allow state pension fund to buy more stocks - minister India is considering allowing the state-run social security and pension fund to invest more in the stock market, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Thursday.  Tata Steel UK agrees to sell speciality steel business to Liberty House Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  In setback for Trump, U.S. judges reject travel ban U.S. President Donald Trump suffered a legal blow on Thursday when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a temporary travel ban he had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.  EXCLUSIVE-Trump border 'wall' to cost $21.6 bln, take 3.5 years to build - internal report President Donald Trump's "wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a series of fences and walls that would cost as much as $21.6 billion, and take more than three years to construct, based on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen by Reuters on Thursday.  Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,824.00, up 0.28 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, as gains in global indexes stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about upcoming tax reforms will likely boost local shares.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of debt later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.80 pct-6.90 pct band today. The bond closed at 100.79 rupees, the lowest level since Sep. 29, yielding 6.86 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street's three main indexes surged to fresh record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.  Asian shares were close to 18-month highs, tracking a rally on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump promised to unveil a major tax announcement to lower the burden on businesses.  The dollar stood atop large gains early after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as optimism wrapped markets following comments from President Donald Trump that he would reveal plans for U.S. tax reform in the coming weeks.  Oil prices were stable with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.  Gold fell to extend losses of nearly 1 percent from the previous session, with the dollar firming following robust U.S. economic data that boosted expectations of a U.S. rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.74/66.77 February 9 $53.49 mln $127.17 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.2 pct Month-to-date $153.71 mln $712.72 mln Year-to-date $147.32 mln $600.64 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.84 Indian rupees) (Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)