To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Electricals chiefs at CII event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy to speak at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - KOREAN WON After the dust settles for the presidential election, the FX market is poised to turn its focus on how the new administration will set out its economic and monetary policies in South Korea. Reuters FX analyst Ewen Chew will discuss the outlook of Korean won along with other Asian currencies at 9:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS •Rosneft aims to complete purchase of India's Essar Oil by end June Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft expects to complete the acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil ESRO.CL by the end of June, Rosneft's chief financial officer Pavel Fedorov said on Wednesday. •Top Indian telco Bharti Airtel posts smallest quarterly profit in 4 yrs on competition Bharti Airtel, India's largest mobile telecoms network operator, reported its smallest quarterly profit in more than four years on Tuesday, as free services offered by upstart rival Jio sparked a price war which has eroded sales and margins. •Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls, misses estimates India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume. •IndiGo to fly to smaller cities in strategy shift Indian airline IndiGo said it plans to start flying smaller planes to second-tier towns and cities later this year, in a shift in strategy for the carrier that has prided itself on the simplicity of running only one type of jet. •Kotak Mahindra to launch $867 mln share sale as early as this week - IFR India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd plans to launch a qualified institutional placement of shares to raise about 56 billion rupees ($867 million) as early as this week, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the plans. •India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps Boston Scientific Corp stands to lose millions of dollars on its high-end heart stent in India after a government panel rejected its request to increase a cap on the price that it can charge for the device. •India plans land "swaps" to attract steel investors - official India is drafting a land-for-assets policy among a raft of measures aimed at attracting foreign investment into the world's third largest steel producing market, the steel secretary said on Tuesday. •India's record jet fuel exports set to fall as air travel soars India's record jet fuel exports may fall this year as an expanding middle class and cheaper air travel boost local consumption, refinery executives and analysts told Reuters, potentially raising ailing profit margins for the fuel. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Comey had pushed for more resources for Russia probe before being fired by Trump -source FBI Director James Comey, days before President Donald Trump fired him, told lawmakers he sought more resources for his agency's probe into possible collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 U.S. election, a congressional source said on Wednesday. •U.S. likely to expand airline laptop ban to Europe -government officials The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries, but is reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in midair, officials briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. •Ambition to meet reality as China gathers world for Silk Road summit When leaders of 28 nations gather in Beijing next week for a summit to map out China's ambitious new Silk Road project, one question is likely to be on attendees' minds - what exactly is the Belt and Road Initiative? LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,452.00, up 0.38% from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar in early trade, helped by bunched-up foreign fund inflows. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher amid bets the nation’s official weather forecaster will raise its assessment for the annual monsoon rainfall that is expected to hit the country’s southern part by early June. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.92 pct-6.96 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of his FBI chief as well as corporate earnings from Walt Disney and Nvidia. • Asian stocks rose, getting a lift from a record high close on MSCI's global stocks benchmark after strong gains in oil prices buoyed energy stocks globally. • The dollar edged up to eight week highs against the yen in early Asian trading, as investors' focus turned back to the strength of the economy and away from U.S. politics. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as a weak 10-year note auction offset concerns about a political storm over U.S. President Donald Trump's ouster of the FBI chief that could hinder his plans for tax cuts and infrastructure spending. • Oil prices rose, and Brent was firmly back over $50 per barrel, as a fall in U.S. crude inventories and a more severe than expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia tightened the market. • Gold was steady, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.65/64.68 May 9 $51.61 mln -$9.90 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.20 Month-to-date -$217.42 mln $834.95 mln Year-to-date $6.22 bln $10.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.62 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)