FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Housing and Urban Development Corp. lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal briefs media on government's existing rural electrification scheme in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Punjab National Bank holds analysts meet after earnings in Mumbai. 2:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya to speak at Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata. 3:15 pm: State Bank of India earnings press meet in Kolkata. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. Tests your wits and googling speed at 11:00 am. INDIA TOP NEWS • Japan's SoftBank invests $1.4 billion in India's Paytm Japan's SoftBank Group has invested $1.4 billion in the parent of India's Paytm, giving the digital payments start-up a boost as it looks to expand its user base and maintain its market lead in Asia's third-largest economy. • General Motors to stop selling cars in India but not pulling out General Motors Co will stop selling cars in India from the end of this year, drawing a line under two decades of battling in one of the world's most competitive markets where it has less than a one percent share of passenger car sales. • First Indian infrastructure trust's tepid debut may dim others' appeal India's first infrastructure investment trust posted a lacklustre trading debut on Thursday, potentially acting as a dampener for similar upcoming listings of high-yield securities that aim to tap investors' appetite for stronger returns. • India's drug pricing regulator clamps down on drug cocktails India's drug pricing regulator has demanded explanations from 65 domestic and global drugmakers for selling new forms of essential diabetes and antibiotic drugs without its approval. • Foreign suppliers urged to step up as India backs own nuclear design India's plan to build 10 of its own nuclear reactors does not signal a pivot away from foreign suppliers, but to succeed their projects must be financially sound and based on proven technology, a top official told Reuters. • IDBI Bank Q4 net loss widens to $495 mln as bad loans surge Indian state-run IDBI Bank reported fourth-quarter net loss widened to 32 billion rupees ($495.1 million) as bad loans soared, sending its shares down more than 8 percent. • Indians report spike in ransomware attacks, govt says damage contained The number of computers reported infected by a global ransomware attack in India has more than doubled to around 193 on Thursday from a day ago, a federal cyber security official said, adding that steps taken by the government have helped limit its spread. • Indian minister's death could delay GM crop decision India's environment minister died on Thursday, depriving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of a key figure as it considers whether to approve the country's first genetically modified food crop. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump denies asking Comey to drop probe, decries 'witch hunt' President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone on Thursday after days of political tumult, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser and decried a "witch hunt" against him. • Brazil's Temer refuses to resign in face of investigation Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe. • Motorist crashes into Times Square crowd, killing one person, injuring 22 A U.S. Navy veteran plowed his car into pedestrians in New York City's packed Times Square on Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 people. The city's mayor said there was no indication it was an act of terrorism. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,447.50, up 0.2 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, tracking a rebound in global equities, even as uncertainty about the future of U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic agenda remains a drag on sentiment. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of debt amid relentless selling by state-run banks. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.83 pct-6.88 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data. • Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar held onto overnight gains made on strong economic data, but investors were cautious due to uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. • The dollar traded above six-month lows against a basket of six major peers, having gained some reprieve as solid U.S. economic data helped temper a sell-off triggered by political tumult in Washington. • U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows on Thursday as stocks recovered from Wednesday’s dramatic drop, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds. • Oil futures rose in early trading on growing optimism that big producing countries will extend output cuts to curb a persistent glut in crude, with key benchmarks heading for a second week of gains. • Gold prices edged higher and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.89/64.92 May 18 -$55.65 mln $77.27 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 Month-to-date $763.94 mln $2.30 bln Year-to-date $7.20 bln $11.70 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.84 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)