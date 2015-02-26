NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's upper house of
parliament was briefly adjourned on Thursday after opposition
members denounced comments by the leader of a Hindu group who
said Roman Catholic missionary Mother Teresa had tried to
convert people to Christianity.
Religious conversion has become a highly emotive issue in
India recently, with debate whipped up by some supporters of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who see multi-faith Indian as a
Hindu-first nation.
Members of the upper house criticised Mohan Bhagwat, head of
the country's most powerful Hindu organisation, the Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who recently said Mother Teresa helped
the poor to make them "obligated so that they become Christian".
Political opponents of Modi and his Hindu-nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which the RSS supports, said
right-wing Hindu groups were fanning religious tension in a
country where violence between members of different religion has
been common for decades.
"First, they're trying to de-iconize Mahatma Gandhi," said
P. Rajeev, a member of parliament belonging to the Communist
Party of India (Marxist), referring to comments by a BJP
lawmaker that described Gandhi's Hindu-nationalist assassin as a
patriot.
"Now, they are trying to de-iconize Mother Teresa," Rajeev
said.
There has been no major religious violence since Modi came
to power in May. But at least seven Christian institutions have
been vandalised or have reported arson or theft in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the government pledged to increase security at
hundreds of churches in New Delhi.
Bhagwat's comments came days after Modi made a long-awaited
speech on religious tolerance, vowing to protect all minorities.
Sunil Lucas, a communication director for the Archdiocese of
Calcutta (Kolkata), told Reuters it was "terrible" that
Bhagwat's comments came so soon after Modi's assurances.
Mother Teresa "acted in faith and responded to the call of
Jesus, but the outcome was social good and uplift of people,"
Lucas said.
This week, senior BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi sought to
distance her party from the controversy, telling reporters the
government had nothing to do with Bhagwat said.
However, Lekhi also defended the comments, saying Mother
Teresa herself had said her job was to spread Christianity, the
Indian Express newspaper reported.
Mother Teresa, who was born in Macedonia and became an
Indian citizen, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for
her work in the slums of Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal.
In the last year, the RSS has been working to expand its
base in West Bengal, stoking tension by asserting the
superiority of Hinduism over Christianity and Islam.
(Reporting by Krista Mahr and Rupam Jain Nair in New Delhi and
Sujoy Dhar in Kolkata; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Robert
Birsel)