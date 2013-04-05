NEW DELHI, April 5 India's MRPL has
bought United Arab Emirates' Upper Zakum crude oil through a
tender, two trading sources with knowledge of the deal said, as
Iranian supplies are hit by European sanctions.
India plans to set up a 20 billion rupees ($368.4 million)
reinsurance fund to back local insurers in offering cover to
refiners who process Iranian crude, government sources said,
after refiners warned they will halt import from Tehran.
European Union and U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to
curb its disputed nuclear programme more than halved Iran's oil
exports in 2012. The West believes Tehran's nuclear programme is
aimed at making a bomb, but Iran denies that.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) bought
about 650,000 barrels of Upper Zakum grade for May 1-15 lifting
from trader Itochu at a premium of 55-60 cents a barrel over
Dubai on FOB basis, the sources said.
In its previous tender MRPL bought 500,000 barrels of Banoco
and 650,000 barrels of Oman oil from Shell for lifting in April.
The refiner has sought extra Saudi Arabian oil for April as
it awaits clarity from India's government on how it will insure
plants using crude from sanctions-hit Iran.
In a separate tender for sweet crude, MRPL bought 650,000
barrels of Gabon's Rabi light from Shell at a premium of about
$3.30 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered basis for May 1-15
lifting, one of the sources said.
MRPL, which operates 300,000 barrels per day refinery in
Southern India, is Iran's top Indian client.
It aims to import 80,000 bpd of oil from Iran in the current
fiscal year beginning April 1 provided sanctions against the
country are eased or if the Indian government steps in to
provide reinsurance.
India's import of Iranian oil declined 24 percent in
April-February, data from trade sources shows.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)