NEW DELHI May 22 India's MRPL has
bought 600,000 barrels of Omani crude oil from trader Vitol for
lifting in the first half of July, two sources with knowledge of
the deal said, as the refiner avoids Iranian oil due to western
sanctions.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has also
bought about 600,000 barrels of Yemen's Marib Light crude form
Unipec through a tender seeking supply of low sulphur oil, they
said.
MRPL bought the Omani oil in a tender at a premium of about
$1 a barrel to Dubai and purchased the Marib Light at a premium
of about 20 cents to Brent, one of the sources said, adding that
both deals were done on a free-on-board basis.
U.S. and European Union sanctions aimed at choking the flow
of oil money into Iran and forcing Tehran to negotiate curbing
its controversial nuclear programme slashed its crude exports in
half in 2012, costing it as much as $5 billion a month.
Worried about running afoul of sanctions, Indian insurers
have warned that they will not be able to pay claims at plants
processing Iranian crude, forcing MRPL to shun supplies from
Tehran.
New Delhi is considering a special fund to help on insurance
but this likely to be too little to reassure refiners unless it
is backed by sovereign guarantees.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jane Baird)