SINGAPORE Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS) has bought its first Saturno crude via a tender as it widens the types of crude it can process at its refinery, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of the Angolan grade for loading on Sept. 1-15, the source said.

The price and seller of the cargo were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)