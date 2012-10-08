* MRPL sells 0.25% sulphur gasoil 1st time since Oct 2011
* Expected to move away from high sulphur grade exports from
2013
* Secondary units to be fully commissioned by December
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd sold a lower sulphur gasoil cargo
and offered another, its first such cargoes in more than a year,
as it moves away from exporting the polluting high sulphur
grade, traders said on Monday.
The state-run refiner sold a gasoil cargo with a low 2500
parts-per-million, or 0.25 percent, sulphur content for loading
from New Mangalore over Nov. 1-3 to BP at premiums of about
$2.75 a barrel above Middle East quotes.
This is $1.25 a barrel, or about 83 percent, higher than a
similar cargo sold a year ago.
MRPL also offered a low sulphur gasoil cargo for Nov. 6-8
loading.
MRPL normally offers high sulphur gasoil every month and is
one of most regular exporters of the grade, so any cutbacks will
likely push up prices of the grade, the traders added.
Refineries around Asia have been upgrading facilities to
produce cleaner-burning fuels, restricting the supply of the
high sulphur gasoil which is still in demand from developing
Asian nations like Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Demand for the fuel also remains robust from Middle Eastern
and African countries like Egypt, Yemen, Jordan and Sudan.
Gasoil is often a heavily subsidised fuel in many countries,
and so switching to cleaner gasoil could mean an increased
strain on government budgets, especially when underlying crude
oil prices remain high.
MRPL has largely been expected to move away from exporting
the high sulphur gasoil grade from 2013 after the commissioning
of secondary units including a diesel hydrotreater by December.
A diesel hydrotreater unit removes sulphur from
diesel.
It has not been decided if the company plans to permanently
offer gasoil with 0.25 percent sulphur or a lower sulphur
content instead of its regular 0.5 percent sulphur, a source
close to the matter said, adding that it will depend on
economics for now.
MRPL's diesel output is expected to increase once its new
secondary units are fully operational, but this may not mean
more exports as domestic demand continues to grow steadily with
sales of diesel-powered cars rising because of a widening gap
between retail prices of gasoline and diesel.
MRPL is currently forced to export diesel with high sulphur
content because India's emission standards cap the sulphur
content at 350 ppm and 50 ppm.
But once it is able to produce more low sulphur diesel with
the new hydrotreater unit, MRPL might be able to divert some of
the cargoes to the domestic market, traders said.
"They will probably keep the option and export whichever
grade gives them better economics," an India-based trader said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)