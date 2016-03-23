NEW DELHI Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS) will shut a crude unit that can process 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) for a about a week from April 1 for maintenance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The refiner, which operates a 300,000 bpd coastal refinery in southern India, will also shut a diesel hydrotreater for about two weeks from April 1, the source said.

ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (OMPL) will also carry out maintenance at its continuous catalytic reformer and linked naphtha hydrotreater for about two weeks due to the shutdown of the crude unit, the source said.

The MRPL refinery supplies naphtha for processing at OMPL's aromatic complex.

MRPL holds a 51 percent share in OMPL, while its parent company - Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) - holds the remaining stake, according to OMPL's website.

MRPL has three crude units. The one being shut for maintenance is the largest.

