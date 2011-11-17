NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will buy an extra
20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Saudi Aramco, two
sources familiar with the deal said, nearly doubling its intake
of oil from the Kingdom.
"MRPL has confirmed that they will be buying 20,000 extra
(barrels) oil in 2012," from Saudi Aramco, said one of the
sources.
Reuters last week reported that Saudi Aramco had offered an
extra 20,000 bpd oil for 2012 to MRPL.
MRPL currently buys 22,000 bpd oil from Saudi Aramco under
an annual deal, and the refiner is diversifying its crude slate
to feed a 25 percent expansion of its capacity to 300,000 bpd
next year.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)