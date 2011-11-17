NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will buy an extra 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the deal said, nearly doubling its intake of oil from the Kingdom.

"MRPL has confirmed that they will be buying 20,000 extra (barrels) oil in 2012," from Saudi Aramco, said one of the sources.

Reuters last week reported that Saudi Aramco had offered an extra 20,000 bpd oil for 2012 to MRPL.

MRPL currently buys 22,000 bpd oil from Saudi Aramco under an annual deal, and the refiner is diversifying its crude slate to feed a 25 percent expansion of its capacity to 300,000 bpd next year.

