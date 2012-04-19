* MRPL's petition seeking resumption of water to be heard today-MD

* MRPL asks crude suppliers to defer shipments

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, April 19 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has shut completely its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant and has asked crude oil suppliers to defer shipments, its managing director, U. K. Basu, said on Thursday.

One vessel carrying Iranian oil is waiting at anchor at New Mangalore Port, while three, including one cargo from Tehran, are scheduled for arrival later this month, according to the New Mangalore Port website.

MRPL is one of Iran's biggest Indian client and plans to import 80,000-100,000 bpd in the current fiscal year, sharply lower than its previous contract.

MRPL had already shut two-third of its refinery last week due to water shortages.

Basu said MRPL has now declared "force majeure" at the refinery, he said, and all shipments except some to Mauritius, which totally relies on MRPL's products, will be affected.

"Almost all shipments will be affected, we are trying to maintain only Mauritius' supplies," Basu said.

MRPL has a long-term agreement to meet the full product requirement of Mauritius.

However, Basu hoped that water supplies will be restored at the earliest, enabling it to restart the plant. MRPL's petition with the regional high court to have water restored will be heard later on Thursday, Basu said.

"We are hoping that they will start water supply because there is a complete miscalculation ... we have done our own calculation of water supply and we have given our technical papers to the (state) government," he said. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)