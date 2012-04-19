* MRPL's petition seeking resumption of water to be heard
today-MD
* MRPL asks crude suppliers to defer shipments
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 19 India's Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals has shut completely its 300,000
barrels per day (bpd) plant and has asked crude oil suppliers to
defer shipments, its managing director, U. K. Basu, said on
Thursday.
One vessel carrying Iranian oil is waiting at anchor at New
Mangalore Port, while three, including one cargo from Tehran,
are scheduled for arrival later this month, according to the New
Mangalore Port website.
MRPL is one of Iran's biggest Indian client and plans to
import 80,000-100,000 bpd in the current fiscal year, sharply
lower than its previous contract.
MRPL had already shut two-third of its refinery last week
due to water shortages.
Basu said MRPL has now declared "force majeure" at the
refinery, he said, and all shipments except some to Mauritius,
which totally relies on MRPL's products, will be affected.
"Almost all shipments will be affected, we are trying to
maintain only Mauritius' supplies," Basu said.
MRPL has a long-term agreement to meet the full product
requirement of Mauritius.
However, Basu hoped that water supplies will be restored at
the earliest, enabling it to restart the plant. MRPL's petition
with the regional high court to have water restored will be
heard later on Thursday, Basu said.
"We are hoping that they will start water supply because
there is a complete miscalculation ... we have done our own
calculation of water supply and we have given our technical
papers to the (state) government," he said.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)