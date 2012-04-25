NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 25 India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will defer oil product
shipments to buyers by about 1-2 weeks following the shutdown of
its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant due to a water supply
shortage, traders said on Wednesday.
"There are no cancellations of its May shipments, but there
will be some delays," said a trader.
A naphtha cargo originally scheduled for May 3-5 loading
from New Mangalore port will now be pushed back by about two
weeks to the third week of May.
A jet fuel cargo initially meant for May 9-11 loading will
also be sailing out in the third week of May. A fuel oil cargo
will be shipped in the fourth week of May instead of May 7-9.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason
Neely)