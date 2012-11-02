NEW DELHI Nov 2 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd aims to start its single point mooring this month, a company statement said on Friday.

The SPM "will be put to operation in November 2012 by taking Aframax-Suezmax vessels," the statement said.

MRPL initially planned to have the single point mooring f acility, which can handle ships bigger than aframaxes, in use by May but has seen repeated delays.

Currently MRPL is buying aframax size cargoes from Iran in suezmax vessels and paying freight for the excess capacity as its single point mooring i s not yet ready to allow it to import in larger vessels.

