MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
SINGAPORE Nov 6 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd cancelled gasoil and jet fuel cargoes that were to be loaded in January and February and reissued tenders for December only, according to tender documents obtained by Reuters.
The state-owned refiner late on Monday had offered a cargo of 40,000 tonnes each of jet fuel and diesel every month from December to February - an unusual move because it typically sells one cargo of one of the products in a given month.
On Tuesday it sent a notice to traders stating that it had cancelled both tenders.
"Please be informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, the ... tenders stand cancelled," the company said in an earlier email to traders.
It later re-issued two tenders offering cargoes just for December - one diesel cargo for Dec. 5-7 and one jet fuel cargo for loading Dec. 7-9, the sources said. The re-issued tenders close on Nov. 8 and are valid until Nov. 9.
"They might have decided not to offer the January and February cargoes as they might now be thinking that middle distillate prices will strengthen," an industry source said.
MRPL officials could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jane Baird)
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and