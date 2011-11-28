* Mexico indicates Isthmus crude availability from H2 2012-MRPL source

* Brazil's Marlim, Roncador, Albacora grade could be available

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, Nov 28 MRPL is in talks with Brazil and Mexico to buy heavy crudes as it expands capacity, potentially developing new trade routes for Indian state refiners and Mexico, which wants to buy refined products from the south Asian country.

PMI, the trading arm of Mexico's national oil company PEMEX , and Petrobras, the state oil firm of Brazil, have now registered to participate in MRPL's tenders, MRPL Managing Director U. K. Basu said on Monday.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to raise capacity by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early next year and to 360,000 bpd by 2015/16.

The expansion is aimed at refining cheaper heavy-sour crude with high acid content to lift profitability and improve yield.

"Since we are expanding our refining capacity so we are talking to several producers including Mexico and Brazil for heavy and high (acid content) crude," Basu told Reuters.

MRPL buys about 60 percent of its current oil needs or about 150,000 bpd oil from Iran, whose payment problems with India were only resolved in July after New Delhi ended a long-standing payment clearing system under U.S. pressure in December 2010.

Oil trade with Iran is currently forbidden by the United States and the European Union is considering similar new sanctions which may also cut financial links with Tehran, to press the Islamic nation to abandon its nuclear activity.

DIVERSIFICATION

MRPL has been diversifying its crude slate and earlier this year sealed its first ever deal with Kuwait and has recently agreed to double annual crude purchases from Saudi Aramco to 42,000 bpd in 2012.

It is is also looking at buying crude from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

"PEMEX has indicated availability of Isthmus crude oil from second half of 2012 (but) Maya crude may not be available for term contract, while Petrobras has offered crude like Roncador, Marlim and Albacora on a term basis," an MRPL source said.

PMI has shown interest in buying gasoline, diesel and fuel oil from MRPL under a term deal, the source said, adding the trading arm of Azeri state oil firm SOCAR is also interested in sourcing fuel oil and diesel on a term basis.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, imports about 40 percent of its gasoline needs and hopes to cut fuel imports by six percent by 2016 with increased refining capacity.

Mexico and Brazil currently supply crude to privately-owned Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state.

Petrobras sells 1-2 Very Large Crude Carriers of oil to India each month and already buys 600,000 to 1.2 million barrels of diesel per month from Indian refiners, Sillas Oliva Filho, MD of Petrobras Singapore, said earlier this month.

It currently sells the crude on a spot basis to India and is open to a term deal, its supply director Paulo Roberto Costa told Reuters last month.

Petrobras aims to triple crude exports to 1.5 million-1.6 million bpd by 2020, its CEO said on Nov 1.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in BRAZIL and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)