NEW DELHI Feb 20 India's state-run
refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL)
plans to shut a 1.2 million tonnes/year hydrocracker
from April for 45 days for revamp, a company source said on
Monday.
MRPL is raising the capacity of its coastal refinery in
southern India by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to
process cheaper heavy-sour grades with high acid content.
It aims to lift profitability and improve the amount and
quality of products it can extract from crudes.
Start-up of new secondary units at the plant has been pushed
back by about six months due to a delay in commissioning of a
captive power plant, he said, adding full-scale operations at
the refinery could still begin in the first quarter of 2013.
"In Phase III project (expansion), we will
progressively commission all secondary units. All units will be
commissioned by December ... The power plant is a problem," this
source said.
MRPL was previously planning to commission secondary units
including a diesel hydrotreater, a fluid catalytic cracker and a
delayed coker by June-July, its managing director, U.K. Basu,
said in September.
The source, however, said the refiner would commission a new
crude unit for the expansion project by March as planned, even
though it would not be able to process its nameplate 300,000 bpd
capacity then.
