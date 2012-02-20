NEW DELHI Feb 20 India's state-run refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) plans to shut a 1.2 million tonnes/year hydrocracker from April for 45 days for revamp, a company source said on Monday.

MRPL is raising the capacity of its coastal refinery in southern India by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to process cheaper heavy-sour grades with high acid content.

It aims to lift profitability and improve the amount and quality of products it can extract from crudes.

Start-up of new secondary units at the plant has been pushed back by about six months due to a delay in commissioning of a captive power plant, he said, adding full-scale operations at the refinery could still begin in the first quarter of 2013.

"In Phase III project (expansion), we will progressively commission all secondary units. All units will be commissioned by December ... The power plant is a problem," this source said.

MRPL was previously planning to commission secondary units including a diesel hydrotreater, a fluid catalytic cracker and a delayed coker by June-July, its managing director, U.K. Basu, said in September.

The source, however, said the refiner would commission a new crude unit for the expansion project by March as planned, even though it would not be able to process its nameplate 300,000 bpd capacity then. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)