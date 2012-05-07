SINGAPORE May 7 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has restarted two of three crude distillation units (CDUs) at a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant that was closed more than a week ago following water shortages, traders said on Monday.

The last of the CDUs is undergoing maintenance and is expected to restart in the second-half of May. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)