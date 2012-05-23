(Adds details, quotes)

NEW DELHI May 23 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd confirmed it will cut crude imports from Iran this fiscal year to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as Asian buyers hope for a waiver from tighter looming Western sanctions on Tehran.

"The plans are to buy 100,000 bpd this fiscal (year,) Managing Director U.K. Basu told reporters, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

That would be a reduction of about 19 percent from its imports in 2010/11 of 6.2 million tonnes or 124,000 bpd.

The United States and European Union want to tighten restrictions on Tehran through measures to make its oil sales difficult to curb its controversial nuclear programme.

In total, India's refiners cut imports from Iran by a third in April from March with MRPL conceding its place as the biggest customer to Essar, the only Indian buyer of Tehran's crude which is not state-run.

Washington has already granted a waiver to the financial sanctions for Japan and 10 European Union countries after substantial cuts in their crude imports but China and India, Iran's biggest customers, were left out.

Importers are also trying to find insurance for ships and cargoes as the European Union sanctions would severely reduce availability of cover from July.

"We are anticipating problem in supplies from Iran from July... To fill the gap we have raised supplies from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and ADNOC," Abu Dhabi's state oil company, Basu added.

MRPL earlier this month had to get a crude oil cargo insured by Iran Insurance Company as Indian insurers denied coverage for fear they could fall foul of the pending European moves.

Basu said MRPL was talking to the government over the insurance problems. Japan's government is considering cover for tankers carrying Iranian oil once the ban comes into effect, Japanese officials said on Wednesday.

Basu also said a team of MRPL officials will shortly visit Iran to sign its annual oil import deal.

He said in the current fiscal year MRPL will buy about 50,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, 40,000 bpd from ADNOC, 11,000 bpd from Iraq and about 22,000 bpd from Kuwait.

The refiner is also planning to buy about 20,000 bpd from the spot market.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)