NEW DELHI, Sept 7 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought 1.15 million barrels of sour crude oil through tenders as it seeks to replace Iranian supplies, which have been hit by Western sanctions.

The refiner bought 550,000 barrels of Dubai crude oil from BP for lifting in second half of October at a premium of about $1.25 per barrel to Dubai on an FOB basis, a trade source privy to the deal said on Friday.

MRPL also bought 600,000 barrels of Oman crude oil from Trafigura for Nov. 1-15 loading at a premium of about $2.90 per barrel to Dubai on a delivered basis, the source said.

Previously the refinery bought 600,000 barrels of Omani oil from Itochu at a premium of about $2.50 per barrel to Dubai on a delivered basis for lifting in the first half of October.

MRPL operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)