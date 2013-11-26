NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will idle a third of its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing capacity for 15 days in January as it plans to shut a hydrocracker for maintenance, a company source said.

MRPL plans to shut the 1.3 million tonnes a year hydrocracker from Jan. 2 for 30 days for catalyst replacement, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter but was not authorised to talk to the media.

"During the shutdown a 4.8 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) CDU will remain idle for about 15 days," said the source, as otherwise surplus generation of vacuum gasoil will lead to ullage problem.

A 3 mtpa delayed coker unit will be commissioned during the shutdown, the source said.

An MRPL spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the planned shutdowns.

Once the hydrocracker is back online, a 2.2 mtpa fluid catalytic cracker will be ready for commissioning, which will help the refiner in reducing production of fuel oil and raising output of gasoil and heavy naphtha, the source said.

MRPL aims to supply naphtha to a petrochemical plant being built by ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd, a joint venture of MRPL and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI, Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)