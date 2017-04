NEW DELHI, April 3 Indian oil refiner MRPL has started a 3 million-tonne-a-year coker unit to process more of cheaper heavy grade as it looks to boost profitability, its managing director said on Thursday.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) is in talks to buy Iraqi oil and plans to buy Iranian heavy grades as well following the commissioning of the coker, P.P. Upadhya told Reuters. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)