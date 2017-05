NEW DELHI, June 3 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd aims to operate its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery at full capacity by mid-June, its head of refineries M Venkatesh said on Friday.

The refiner had to shut some units including a 60,000 bpd crude unit last month due to shortage of water.

"We got the permission to pump water on May 26 and immediately we started operating the units," he said, adding all units are functioning now except a fluid catalytic cracker and a poly-propeylene unit.

Venkatesh also said the refinery is currently producing diesel and gasoline at full capacity. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Perry)